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From divorce to criminal trials: American woman's long legal battle in Kenyan courts

By Julius Chepkwony | Mar. 19, 2026
Jacqueline Mack Damon during an interview in Nakuru on March 11,2022. [File, Standard]

For nearly a decade, Jacqueline Mack Damon’s life has been defined by courtrooms. The 74-year-old American investor has spent years fighting legal battles in Kenya, from divorce and company wrangles to criminal charges.

The saga began after the retired World Bank economist filed for a divorce case against Jean François Damon in May, 2015, following more than 40 years of marriage. 

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Jacqueline Mack Damon Divorce Cases Jacqueline Damon Court Battles Damon Criminal Charges
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