From divorce to criminal trials: American woman's long legal battle in Kenyan courts

Jacqueline Mack Damon during an interview in Nakuru on March 11,2022. [File, Standard]

For nearly a decade, Jacqueline Mack Damon’s life has been defined by courtrooms. The 74-year-old American investor has spent years fighting legal battles in Kenya, from divorce and company wrangles to criminal charges.

The saga began after the retired World Bank economist filed for a divorce case against Jean François Damon in May, 2015, following more than 40 years of marriage.