Seven still missing after March 6 floods as more heavy rains loom

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The update comes amid fresh warnings of heavy rainfall expected across several parts of the country.

The death toll from the March 6 floods has risen to 73, the Ministry of Interior has said, with seven people still missing two weeks after the disaster.

In a statement issued on Thursday, March 19, the Ministry said the floods caused widespread destruction, displacing 68,975 people from 13,795 households, while another 66,568 people from 13,313 households were affected after losing loved ones, homes and property.

According to the Ministry, at least 21 counties were affected, with the floods destroying schools, markets, roads, and critical water and electricity infrastructure.

The affected counties include Nairobi, Kisumu, Narok, Kiambu, Migori, Siaya, Makueni, Busia, Wajir, Kisii, Homa Bay, Taita Taveta, Baringo, Kajiado, Kitui, Kwale, Machakos, Kericho, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and West Pokot.

The Ministry said efforts to locate the seven missing persons are still ongoing.

“Multi-agency teams comprising the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS), National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs), county governments, engineers, the Kenya Red Cross, Kenya Power, and other emergency partners have been deployed and remain on the ground.”

“They continue to support rescue operations, assist affected families, and restore essential services,” the statement said.

The update comes amid fresh warnings of heavy rainfall expected across several parts of the country between March 18 and March 24, 2026.

In an advisory, the Meteorological Department said rainfall amounts could exceed 20mm within 24 hours from March 19, with the intensity likely to peak between March 20 and March 23 before subsiding on March 24.

Areas expected to be affected include the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the highlands, both west and east of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi.

The department warned that ongoing rains could trigger floods and flash floods, particularly in low-lying and downstream areas, even where rainfall is not intense. Poor visibility is also expected, posing risks to motorists and pedestrians.

Residents have been advised to avoid walking or driving through moving water and to keep away from open fields during storms. The advisory also warned against sheltering under trees or near metal structures due to the risk of lightning strikes.

People living in landslide-prone areas, especially along the slopes of the Aberdare ranges and Mt Kenya, have been urged to remain vigilant.