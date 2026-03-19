Floods leave dozens of families homeless in Trans Nzoia

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Floods have displaced over 30 families from their homes in Namanja area of Trans Nzoia County following heavy rains. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

Flooding triggered by overnight heavy rains has displaced more than 30 families in Namanjala village, Trans Nzoia County.

The floods disrupted learning for more than 100 students, who were unable to attend school.

Residents said rising water levels quickly submerged homes, destroyed property, and cut off key access roads, hampering movement and emergency response.

Farms were also damaged, raising concerns about possible food shortages in the coming weeks.

Contaminated water sources have increased the risk of disease, with wells polluted by sewage.

“We woke up to water flowing into our houses. Everything was destroyed within a short time. Electricity lines have fallen, and our wells are now filled with dirty water mixed with sewage. We don’t have safe water to drink, and that is very dangerous for our families,” said Alfred Juma, a resident.

Another resident, Rose Kawa, warned of a potential disease outbreak.

“Children are already getting sick because of the conditions. If nothing is done urgently, we fear diseases like cholera could spread very fast,” she said.

Displaced families are now appealing for urgent humanitarian assistance, including food, clean water, medical supplies, and mosquito nets. They have called on the Kenya Red Cross and government agencies to intervene.

“We need immediate help. People have lost everything and are sleeping in cold and unsafe conditions,” Juma added.

Local leaders are also urging long-term solutions to recurring floods, including improved drainage, construction of embankments, and rehabilitation of dams such as Marinda, Aseka, and Kapsitwet.

They also called for the relocation of residents living in high-risk areas.

“We cannot continue responding to emergencies every rainy season. A permanent solution must be found to safeguard lives and livelihoods,” he added.

As floodwaters begin to recede, many families remain uncertain about recovery and are seeking sustained support to rebuild their lives.