×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

IMF delegation in Nairobi for talks on possible fund support

By Sharon Wanga | Sep. 24, 2025
Team led by Haimanot Teferra, the mission chief for Kenya, will be in the country from September 25 to October 9.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation is expected to arrive in Nairobi tomorrow for a two-week mission to discuss potential financial support for Kenya.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the IMF announced that the visit follows an invitation from the Kenyan government. 

The team, led by Haimanot Teferra, the mission chief for Kenya, will be in the country from September 25 to October 9.

“At the request of the Kenyan authorities, an IMF staff team will begin initial discussions in the coming days on a possible Fund-supported program,” Teferra said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The IMF reaffirmed its commitment to helping Kenya maintain macroeconomic stability, safeguard debt sustainability, strengthen governance, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

“We look forward to constructive engagement with the authorities and other stakeholders during our visit to Nairobi,” the statement added.

Kenya has had a  longstanding relationship with the IMF as it grapples with rising debt obligations, a weakening shilling, and persistent cost-of-living pressures. 

So far, the country has entered into about 23 lending programmes with the Fund. 

One of the recent major IMF programmes is of approximately $3.6 billion under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement launched in April 2021. 

As of October 2024, about $3.12 billion under that facility had been approved for disbursement. 

Kenya also received a $739 million loan under the Rapid Credit Facility (RFC) in May 2020 as emergency relief for balance of payments needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to recent data, Kenya’s outstanding debt to the IMF stood at about USD 4.02 billion as of late June 2025, making it the second-largest borrower from the IMF among African countries. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

IMF Loans IMF Support To Kenya International Monetary Fund (IMF)
.

Latest Stories

Somalia reacts to youths filmed desecrating Kenyan flag in Nairobi
Somalia reacts to youths filmed desecrating Kenyan flag in Nairobi
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
19 mins ago
Kenya reframes labour migration as development tool amid global commitments
National
By Juliet Omelo
27 mins ago
Power play at the UNGA as Trump's fiery return dominates divided assembly
National
By Jacinta Mutura
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue
By George Mokua 2 hrs ago
How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue
Why forcing graduates through Kenya School of Law is outdated, unjust
By Asande Felix Makori 2 hrs ago
Why forcing graduates through Kenya School of Law is outdated, unjust
Bitter pill for tax payers as broke government rushes back to IMF
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Bitter pill for tax payers as broke government rushes back to IMF
How Mombasa Port is battling congestion with 19 billion project
By Patrick Beja 2 hrs ago
How Mombasa Port is battling congestion with 19 billion project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved