IMF delegation in Nairobi for talks on possible fund support

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation is expected to arrive in Nairobi tomorrow for a two-week mission to discuss potential financial support for Kenya.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the IMF announced that the visit follows an invitation from the Kenyan government.

The team, led by Haimanot Teferra, the mission chief for Kenya, will be in the country from September 25 to October 9.

“At the request of the Kenyan authorities, an IMF staff team will begin initial discussions in the coming days on a possible Fund-supported program,” Teferra said.

The IMF reaffirmed its commitment to helping Kenya maintain macroeconomic stability, safeguard debt sustainability, strengthen governance, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

“We look forward to constructive engagement with the authorities and other stakeholders during our visit to Nairobi,” the statement added.

Kenya has had a longstanding relationship with the IMF as it grapples with rising debt obligations, a weakening shilling, and persistent cost-of-living pressures.

So far, the country has entered into about 23 lending programmes with the Fund.

One of the recent major IMF programmes is of approximately $3.6 billion under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement launched in April 2021.

As of October 2024, about $3.12 billion under that facility had been approved for disbursement.

Kenya also received a $739 million loan under the Rapid Credit Facility (RFC) in May 2020 as emergency relief for balance of payments needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to recent data, Kenya’s outstanding debt to the IMF stood at about USD 4.02 billion as of late June 2025, making it the second-largest borrower from the IMF among African countries.