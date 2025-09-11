Kenya to engage IMF on new program, Mudavadi says

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi in a past interview at his office. [File, Standard]

Kenya has affirmed its commitment to deepening international cooperation while addressing pressing challenges in peacekeeping, democracy, and economic development.

During the quarterly diplomatic briefing in Nairobi, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi outlined Kenya’s recent strides and challenges as the new financial year begins.

Mudavadi noted that economic and commercial diplomacy remains central to Kenya’s foreign policy, pursuing stronger partnerships to boost trade, investments, and inclusive growth.

“Our economy is interconnected with global markets. We are leveraging diplomatic engagements to attract investment, open new markets, and strengthen cooperation that will create jobs and opportunities for Kenyans,” he said.

He said the government will engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a new program to guide the economy.

“Equally, we continue to engage development partners and other relevant bodies so that we can eliminate Kenya sitting on grey listing of the Financial Action Task Force- (the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog),” he said.

He also assured the diplomatic corps of the government’s commitment to ensuring that future elections remain free, fair, and credible.

“Kenya’s democracy is anchored on respect for the Constitution and rule of law. We take seriously concerns raised regarding human rights and remain open to transparent engagement,” he noted.

Mudavadi further noted that the appointment of a 16-member Panel of Experts to oversee compensation for victims of protests dating back to 2017, is a bold step towards justice and national healing.

He further acknowledged that a legal challenge against the panel was before the courts, reiterating the government’s respect for due process.

On peace and security, Mudavadi admitted that peacekeeping missions are increasingly facing resource and logistical constraints.

He said Kenya continues playing a critical role in the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) in countering Al-Shabaab. However, sustainable financing remains a major challenge.

“We cannot ignore the element of fatigue in global peacekeeping funding. Yet Somalia’s stability is not just a Kenyan concern but an African and global priority. We appeal to friendly nations to extend predictable support,” he urged.

He said Kenya’s leadership in the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti has been both gains and sacrifices, including the loss of Kenyan officers.

“Despite setbacks, a ray of hope is visible in Haiti schools reopening, infrastructure resuming, and communities regaining stability. We continue to call for logistical and financial support to ensure this mission succeeds,” he said.

Mudavadi said the government is committed in bringing peace to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), after Kenya co-chaired peace talks alongside Zimbabwe under the EAC-SADC initiative.

He called for collaboration strategies that integrate governance, economic revitalization, and social cohesion to achieve long-term peace in eastern DRC.

“Our strength lies in unity, cooperation, and shared responsibility. Kenya stands ready to work with all nations to build a just and sustainable world,” he said.