Enterprising story of a young graduate eeking out a living from tractor hires

Ms Jane Okumu Mango on the wheel. [Ayoki Onyango]

The story of Jane Mango, 26, is an inspiration to many young Kenyans looking for jobs.

A Bachelor of Arts degree in education graduate, who specialised in mathematics and business studies, Ms Mango is a trailblazer and a tractor driver.

A native of Mituri village, east Uyoma, Rarieda sub-county, Siaya county, she uses the tractor for her business.

“I decided to do something else to eke out a living in the face of job scarcity. And I am doing quite well, having acquired two tractors which I operate in the entire Uyoma,” she said during her interview.

“I had wanted to be an inspiration to many Gen Z graduates, especially to women who are currently struggling to get jobs and have since put pressure on the government to give them the jobs it promised them.”

“What a man can do, a woman can do better”, that was Ms Mango’s reply when challenged on how she learnt how to operate a tractor, drive and repair such a heavy machine.

She loves the open road and the sense of freedom and independence that it provides.

“Additionally, there was a need for drivers, for there were cases where our drivers could go missing, maybe due to one reason or another during peak seasons, and yet we needed that cash flow, so most of the time I stepped in, as it presents opportunities for stable employment.”

Ms Mango currently operates two tractors bought for her by her father, Mango Ogwang’.

She uses them for hire to cultivate farmlands for customers, supply clean water at functions like weddings, parties, funerals, social, economic and political gatherings, offer transport and carry heavy goods.

Off-peak seasons

When the business is good, such as during peak season, she would make up Sh40,000 per week, while during off-peak seasons it goes down to about Sh20,000 a week - about Sh120,000 and Sh80,000 respectively every month, quite reasonable by any rural standard.

“This is far better than what l would have earned as a high school teacher or from any ordinary employment,” noted KCA university-trained teacher cum entrepreneur.

She reveals she was once employed by a local NGO to teach computers, and she had to withdraw because there was no job security.

The salary was also inadequate, and many other challenges were added.

“I decided to quit and started driving a tractor, as I find peace in doing it.

“Many people would always prefer me giving them services as they claim I am very cautious and patient with my clients when necessary,” she said during an interview.

“The money that l get as profit is worth starting the business and enables me to venture into other businesses as well,” she says.

With bad management, you can lose the tractor that you have already acquired because it needs maintenance, which is costly, she notes. The challenges in driving a tractor and managing the business are many.

They include doubts by some people or clients, who become sceptical about engaging her services, arguing that a young, inexperienced lady of 26 years cannot do some tasks using a heavy-duty tractor like that.

“Getting a good, committed driver who is trustworthy is difficult. I have two tractors and l can’t drive both of them at the same time, and there are times when both tractors are engaged by my customers, so hiring another driver has been a big headache,” she observes.

“Some drivers do not submit all the money they are paid for the work yet, l pay them a salary. This is a serious challenge to my business. Other challenges include alcoholic drivers who do not report to work on time and also disappear after receiving their salaries. This requires constant monitoring and supervision, which also requires that l follow them all the time.”

Since she has two tractors...most of the drivers, when given that chance to work, don’t submit some portion of the money.

“You can’t rely entirely on them. This reduces productivity,” she says.

She also plays hockey and is a member of the University of Nairobi Ladies’ Hockey club.

Shen is optimistic about adding a third tractor to her business and opening supermarkets at local shopping centres - Ra-geng’ni and Madiany, even as she pursues a master’s degree in project management at the University of Nairobi.

She advises the youth not to lose hope after graduating, to think outside the box and to embrace business. She, however, does not rule out getting employment. [Ayoki Onyango]