Premium

Kenya Power bets on electric vehicles to increase demand for energy

Business
 By Macharia Kamau | Feb 08, 2023
Kenya Power acting Managing Director Geoffrey Muli.  [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Power’s planned e-mobility tariff is expected to help balance electricity consumption patterns, which drop significantly during the night despite the availability of renewable sources such as wind and geothermal.

It also hopes to increase its revenues as uptake of electric vehicles and motorcycles grows. 

Other than the availability of renewable and relatively cheaper power, the electricity distributor said the grid is ready to handle the total transition to e-motorcycles and 10 per cent transition to e-vehicles (EVs), with more investments lined up to make it ready for the uptake.

Kenya Power acting Managing Director Geoffrey Muli said while during the peak hours of between 6pm and 10pm the power generation sources struggle to meet demand that peaks to 2,132MW, this falls to 1,100MW deep into the night.

“Charging electric vehicles especially at night would, therefore, help bridge the gap between off-peak load available generation capacity as well as raise the average demand to above 1,500MW,” said Muli during an e-mobility conference in Nairobi yesterday.

Pass-through costs

The e-mobility tariff, which is part of the tariff review application that the firm has made to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), will allow electric vehicle owners to charge at night.

The firm has proposed that consumers pay Sh17 per unit of electricity,  before taxes, levies and pass-through costs.

The company said it has started procuring EVs and expects to gradually phase out in four years the over 2,000 fossil fuel vehicles that form its current fleet.

Muli also assured stakeholders in the electric mobility industry that the grid network is robust enough to support the transition from fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

“The company has consistently invested heavily towards the expansion of the grid’s capacity and its automation to accommodate the exponential growth in demand for electricity and to improve the flexibility of the grid and, in turn, the quality of power supply.”

The company’s inaugural E-mobility conference brought together more than 300 participants from the private and public sectors to develop a roadmap for electric motorisation.

Related Topics
Previous article
Safaricom responds to client's complaint on 'strange' M-Pesa transaction
Next article
Premium
Kenya's digital services tax on tech giants must go, IMF says
.

Similar Articles

By Mate Tongola 8 hours ago
Business
Safaricom responds to client's complaint on 'strange' M-Pesa transaction
By XN Iraki 10 hours ago
Financial Standard
Premium Parents' long dilemma as schools reopen
By Macharia Kamau 10 hours ago
Financial Standard
Premium Plan to sell State firms gathers pace amid lingering hurdles
.

Latest Stories

You can cash in by observing, predicting human behaviour
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
43 minutes ago
Climate change turning herders into traders
Enterprise
By Macharia Kamau
43 minutes ago
Kenya ranks second at key tourism expo
Business
By Philip Mwakio
43 minutes ago
Premium Philip Odera: My 30 years of experience as a banker prepared me for this job
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
43 minutes ago
Premium Kenya Power bets on electric vehicles to increase demand for energy
Business
By Macharia Kamau
43 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Philip Mwakio 43 minutes ago
Business
Kenya ranks second at key tourism expo
By Mate Tongola 8 hours ago
Business
Safaricom responds to client's complaint on 'strange' M-Pesa transaction
By Brian Ngugi Feb. 07, 2023
Business
Kenyan CEOs to cut spending amid dull economic outlook
By Brian Ngugi Feb. 07, 2023
Business
Equity Bank warns against use of public WiFi for e-banking
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.