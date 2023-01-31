Trade CS Kuria appoints June Chepkemei Acting MD of KenInvest

June Chepkemei.[Courtesy]

Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has appointed June Chepkemei the Acting Managing Director of the Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest).

In a statement dated Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Chepkemei’s new role at the parastatal will involve spearheading strategies to attract and grow investments.

“KenInvest promotes and facilitates domestic and foreign investment in Kenya by advocating a conducive investment environment, developing bankable investment opportunities, and offering aftercare services to investors,” the statement said.

“The parastatal leverages Kenya’s strategic location as regional financial, communication and transport hub, political and macro-stability, highly skilled human resource, and a vibrant capital market, in marketing the country as an investment hub.”

Prior to her appointment at KenInvest, Chepkemei served as the Head of Marketing and Communications at the Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KOTDA).

Before joining KOTDA, she served as the Communications Business Partner at Safaricom Limited.

She also served as a member of the Taskforce on the Kenya Media Policy Guidelines, following her appointment by the Cabinet Secretary – ICT, Innovation, and Youth Affairs in 2021.

Chepkemei was named among the Top 25 Women in Digital 2021.

She is famed for pioneering the Konza Innovation Ecosystem Initiative that brings together various industry stakeholders to support the commercialisation of Research, Innovation and the Development of new solutions and enterprises within Konza Technopolis.

“The initiative was voted the third most inspiring solution by the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP). To date, over 100 enterprises have been launched through the initiative,” the statement said.

In 2017, Chepkemei was appointed the Project Coordinator for a New Institute of Strategic National Importance: Kenya Advance Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) being developed by Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy in partnership with The Ministry of Education (MoE).

In 2022, Chepkemei successfully led Kenya’s team in a fruitful bid to host the 41st International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) world conference slated for 2024.

She was also part of the team that was charged with delivering Technology and Innovation Jamhuri in 2022.

She holds a Master’s degree in Communications Studies from Moi University, a Bachelor’s Degree in PR and Communications from Moi University and Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Marketing, from The Chartered Institute of Marketing of the UK.

She is also a Chartered Marketer by the Charted Institute of Marketing (CIM), UK with an executive certificate on Innovation from Stanford Centre For Professional Development.