Motor dealers feel heat of ban on second-hand buses

Business
 By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Jan 09, 2023
Bus assembly at a plant. [iStockphoto]

The government’s ban on the importation of second-hand buses and trucks last year has pushed commercial vehicle dealers to the brink. 

While this was seen as a good move to promote and protect the local auto assembly industry, used vehicle dealers have been forced to focus on alternatives such as light commercial vehicles to stay in business. 

Be Forward, a Japan-based company known for cross-border e-commerce business of selling and exporting cars, says that the ban - now over six months - has seen a decline in their Kenyan motor vehicle market.

Sammy Wanjama, from A2Z Motors Ltd - an agent of BeForward describes the ban as a big blow, especially coming on the back of the economic ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The pandemic was a real big hit, however, things have been improving and sales going up again,” explained Wanjama.

“And now came the ban on importation of second-hand commercial vehicles. That was yet another big hit. At that time, we were having very many people ordering commercial vehicles.”

Wanjama was speaking at an event where Be Forward Company hosted its annual customer appreciation in Nairobi. He said the company has hinged on light commercial car categories such as the Toyota Probox and Nissan Wingroads which are popular because they are used for business.

The motor vehicle dealer also cites the weakening of the Kenya Shilling against the greenback as yet another impediment to their business. For over a year now, the shilling had been losing ground against the dollar.

Be Forward South and East Africa Sales and Marketing Senior Manager John Mutahi, is optimistic that as the economy improves, many people will start buying many cars.

In effecting the ban, the State explained it was implementing a new standard aimed at increasing safety on Kenyan roads.

 

Related Topics
Previous article
Tea sector yet to bear fruits despite reforms, say smallholder farmers
Next article
Chicken, pizza top Bolt's most ordered ready food last year
.

Similar Articles

By Jane Wangari Jan. 08, 2023
Opinion
Energy from waste is cement industry's decarbonisation breakthrough strategy
By Justus Kioko Jan. 08, 2023
Opinion
Strong shilling, not low production costs, making Uganda items cheaper
By Brian Ngugi Jan. 07, 2023
Business
Premium How KRA will update your tax file in zero time as you transact business
.

Latest Stories

Tea sector yet to bear fruits despite reforms, say smallholder farmers
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
18 minutes ago
Motor dealers feel heat of ban on second-hand buses
Business
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
18 minutes ago
Chicken, pizza top Bolt's most ordered ready food last year
Business
By James Wanzala
18 minutes ago
KenGen spent three times more on fuel for power generation
Business
By Macharia Kamau
18 minutes ago
Premium ATMs get their groove back as mobile transfer fees reinstated
Business
By Brian Ngugi
12 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Boniface Gikandi 18 minutes ago
Business
Tea sector yet to bear fruits despite reforms, say smallholder farmers
By James Wanzala 18 minutes ago
Business
Chicken, pizza top Bolt's most ordered ready food last year
By Macharia Kamau 18 minutes ago
Business
KenGen spent three times more on fuel for power generation
By Brian Ngugi 12 hours ago
Business
Premium ATMs get their groove back as mobile transfer fees reinstated
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.