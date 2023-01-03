Church-owned lender seeks stake sale nod

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Jan 03, 2023
SMEP Microfinance bank board chair Nelson Kuria. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

Troubled Church-owned SMEP Microfinance bank is seeking shareholder approval to sell a majority stake for Sh571.8 million to an undisclosed strategic investor as it searches for capital for turnaround efforts after a loss-making streak.

The microfinance has invited shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on January 23, with the owners expected to vote on the sale of a 51 per cent stake to an equity partner.

“That pursuant to section 348 of the Act and the authority conferred by resolution 3(C) above the directors be and are hereby authorised to allot the new shares and existing class A ordinary shares to the strategic investor in consideration of the sum of $4,646,905 (Sh571.8 million) to enable the strategic investor to acquire 51 per cent of the issued capital of the company,” said SMEP.

The lender says it faces capital and liquidity challenges over the last decade, making it difficult to invest in new business models to meet the changing customer preferences.

The board wants money from the strategic shareholders to help the lender increase its core capital, expand the branch network, and increase the loan book.

SMEP was founded by the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) in 1975 and received a deposit-taking microfinance licence in 2010.

The NCCK has been shedding off some shares to get to the 25 per cent threshold as required by the Central Bank of Kenya regulations.

The small lenders have struggled to post profits despite the economic recovery.

The industry has faced stiff competition from mobile lenders amid increasing uptake of financial services through mobile, a shift also pushing commercial banks to adopt digital solutions to widen their reach.

Related Topics
Previous article
Kenyan embassies cry for State bailout as forex losses mount
Next article
Nyeri onion farmers protest skewed market
.

Similar Articles

By VOA 12 hours ago
Business
An Annual Battle: Keeping New Year's Resolutions
By Philip Mwakio Jan. 02, 2023
Business
Sarova bets on regional expansion to grow footprint as tourism recovers
By Brian Ngugi Jan. 02, 2023
Business
Indian optical chain to invest Sh1.2 billion
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan embassies cry for State bailout as forex losses mount
Business
By Brian Ngugi
57 minutes ago
Church-owned lender seeks stake sale nod
Business
By Brian Ngugi
57 minutes ago
Nyeri onion farmers protest skewed market
Business
By Peter Theuri
57 minutes ago
Diaspora inclusion key to growing national cake this year
Financial Standard
By Kevin Otiende
57 minutes ago
Premium Kenya's top executives gaze into the 2023 crystal ball
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
57 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 57 minutes ago
Business
Kenyan embassies cry for State bailout as forex losses mount
By Peter Theuri 57 minutes ago
Business
Nyeri onion farmers protest skewed market
By Brian Ngugi 11 hours ago
Business
Premium Yes, Safaricom is eyeing cold storage
By VOA 12 hours ago
Business
An Annual Battle: Keeping New Year's Resolutions
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.