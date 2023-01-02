Sarova bets on regional expansion to grow footprint as tourism recovers

Sarova Group Managing Director Jimi Kariuki. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Kenya's indigenous-owned hotel chain Sarova Hotels and Resort is scouting for more investment opportunities across East Africa.

Sarova Group Managing Director Jimi Kariuki said the hotel chain will continue to map out new properties as it steps up plans to enter into new segments of the hospitality business.

"As the new year sets in, we continue to be very optimistic about the tourism and hospitality industry,'' said Kariuki.

Last December, the hotel chain expanded its footprints in the Nyanza region after taking over the management of the Imperial Hotel in Kisumu.

This was the group's eighth establishment in the country.

"We continue with product and service upgrades in line with customer feedback and market trends. We will also continue to invest in our people through training, exposure and mentorship programmes,'' he said.

Among other key developments in 2022 for the hotel chain besides the acquisition of the Kisumu Imperial Hotel were the completion of the first phase renovations of their 96-roomed Sarova Panafric Hotel in Nairobi, including three new signature suites and two new studio suites as well as a new state-of-the-art fitness facility under the Tulia Wellness brand.