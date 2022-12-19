Kenya Power appoints Joy Brenda Masinde as chair. [File, Standard]

Kenya Power and Lighting Company has appointed Joy Brenda Masinde as its chairperson following Vivienne Apopo Yeda's exit last Friday.

According to a statement by KPLC, Masinde has a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and is currently undertaking a Masters of Arts in Leadership from the International Leadership University.

Masinde is also the Executive Director of the East Africa Centre for Law and Justice (EACLJ), a position she has held for held for the last 12 years.

During the Company's Annual General meeting held on Friday, December 16, Masinde was appointed alongside six other Directors.

The other Directors are; The Cabinet Secretary for National Secretary and Economic Planning; the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, State Department of Energy; Dr Duncan Ojwang; Eng Albert Mugo; Logan Christi and Veska Kangongo.