New partnership to unlock online markets for SMEs

Some 500 small businesses are poised to benefit from a new partnership deal that seeks to upscale their presence online through e-commerce.
The partnership inked on Tuesday between the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (Keproba) entails providing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) access to ITC’s online training resources.
It also involves raising awareness, and skill levels, organising webinars, workshops, and opportunities via ecomConnect.org.
The participating businesses stand to benefit from ITC’s expansive knowledge and resources on e-commerce with the hope that this will improve their presence online.
ITC will also conduct expert training and workshops, advisory and research, and establish public-private partnerships and e-commerce tools necessary for growth.