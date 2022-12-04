UAE, Kenya eye stronger trade ties, mark 40 years of partnership

Dr. Khalifa Al Rayssi (4th R), the chargé d'affaires at the UAE Embassy Nairobi, and Ambassador George Orina (3th-L) and other gusts cut a cake as the United Arab Emirates celebrate their 51st National Day of the Union in, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

This year marks special bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Kenya after 40 years of established diplomatic cooperation.

Dr Khalifa Al Rayssi in charge of Affairs at the UAE Embassy in Nairobi said in the next 50 years, the UAE is keen to explore new and more avenues to foster stronger ties and cooperation in all fields such as tourism, trade, investment, finance, agriculture, energy and petroleum.

Dr Khalifa was speaking as the United Arab Emirates celebrated its 51st National Day of the Union, in Kenya.

The occasion, he explained, also marks the beginning of the next 50 years in which the UAE adopts economic strategies stimulating economic diversification, away from oil, and the state works to build an economy based on knowledge and diversity, enhanced by scientific and technological progress.

“The celebration of the National Day this year has a special significance, as the state approved the 50 Principles that outline the strategic path of the UAE in the economic, political, developmental and internal fields to strengthen the pillars of the union, build a resilient sustainable economy, and harness all resources for a more prosperous society,” he said.

Dr Khalifa said the UAE continues to strengthen its global standing by giving priority to economic prosperity, good relations between peoples of the world, and limiting regional tensions.

“The UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is on a path of national development and economic growth, a path which is an extension to the legacy of Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Shaikh khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Ambassador George Orina congratulated the modern-day pioneers for their vision that brought together the people of the United Arab Emirates in creating the great country that it is today.

“The UAE has today grown into a nation that offers its citizenry opportunities to fulfil its full potential. Indeed, the country has also become an important player in the region and beyond,” he said.

At the same time, Orina lauded UAE for being nominated as the host of the 28th session of the Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on climate change, which goes well with the climate pillar in the vision ‘WE the UAE 2031.’

“It is another expression of the UAE leadership on environmental matters,” he said.

Orina recognised the leading role of Dubai as a major export and re-export, trans-shipment, commercial and logistical hub, which presents a wide range of opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

“We appreciate the UAE for being a reliable partner. Our cooperation has led to the signing of 14 agreements in broad areas of mutual interest. This is indeed a testimony to the commitment of the two governments to building a broad sustainable partnership,” he said.

Orina revealed that early this year, former president Uhuru Kenyatta, on a working visit met the Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahayan and held engagements which focused on strengthening the trade and other ties between the two countries.

The two leaders, said Orina, also discussed the possibility of signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to enhance and deepen trade ties.

Dr Khalifa explained that UAE’s policies are considered by a great deal of balance, transparency, clarity, commitment to international law and respect for the sovereignty of states and that as a result strengthened the global position of UAE, making it a reliable political and economic partner.

“The UAE affirms to promote a culture of tolerance, openness, women empowerment, modernity and rationality, and to continue to stand up against extremist ideologies and those who use violence to achieve their political goals,” he said.