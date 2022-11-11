Standard Group launches The Standard Insider

Business
 By David Njaaga | Nov 11, 2022

CEO Standard Group Orlando Lyomu, First President Standard Group Women Network Queenter Mbori, Commercial Director Naivas Willy Kimani, Commercial Director Standard Group Irene Kimani, Head of News Kipokoech Tanui, Editor-in-chief Standard Group Ochieng Rapuro during the Launch of Standard INSIDER premium content subscription platform of the Standard Group November 11, 2022. [Silas Otieno, Standard]

The Standard Group has launched a product for exclusive content for its digital subscribers.

The Standard Insider, a subscription model platform of The Standard with over 1 million registered users since 2020 will see readers access premium and quality content for only Sh199.

Speaking during the launch of The Standard Insider campaign, dubbed BOBEA, at Group headquarters in Nairobi, Standard Group Chief Executive Officer Orlando Lyomu said the platform is positioned to respond to the readers’ needs. 

“As consumers get to taste the new product, ours remains a commitment to ensure that we will be giving them the right content and responding to the needs of the customers to ensure that we are guided by what is important and that is the customer first,” he said.

Standard Group Editor-in-Chief Ochieng Rapuro assured subscribers that Standard Insider would provide selected content different from what is in the other digital world.

“Basically what we are saying is that we are making it easier for our audiences to navigate the world around them with this special content which is a package of premium content,” Rapuro said.

“What we are doing today is to affirm our commitment to our customers that here for you is a place you can go and find specialized content that is factual that has context and background and utility values,” he added.

Group Commercial Director Irene Kimani called on subscribers to take advantage of the low access fee for value and rich content.

“On Standard Insider, you will get value and rich content in whatever discipline or interest you are in,” Kimani said.

She added that the platform will have specially done premium content worth the reader’s time.

The platform will feature all genres of content, including text, audio, video, picture stories and graphics.

The Standard Insider will also feature animations as part of specialised content that will be delivered as a package.

Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani graced the event that culminated in a cake-cutting ceremony.

