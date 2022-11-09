Moses Kuria vows to evict squatters from Portland land

Business
 By Peterson Githaiga | Nov 09, 2022
Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria  on Tuesday vowed to kickout squatters from East African Portland Cement Company land in Athi River.

Mr Kuria said it is sad that the company has been driven to its knees yet it owns a huge chunk of land illegally occupied by the squatters.

Speaking at the Athi River-based company during the launch of a new product ‘Green Triangle Cement’, the CS said his ministry would not be intimidated by squatters.

East African Portland Company will not turn out to be a centre for land transaction, we have the plan to utilise the land in question by constructing the first Kenya cargo airport; a facility that will turn around the fortunes of this company,’’ said Kuria.

“I’m today telling those squatters, I know you are an irresistible force but in me, you will find an immovable object. I’m promising to send the National Youth Service, who will start working on the idle land. No other piece of land belonging to this company will be grabbed’’ vowed Kuria

The firm’s Managing Director Oliver Kirumbai said the new product has been innovated to reduce carbon emissions, in line with the company’s commitment to reduce global effects as well as provide affordable solutions in the construction industry.

“We care about the environment and production of quality cement.”

.

