Manu Chandaria first African to receive Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy

Philanthropist Manu Chandaria. [File, Standard]

Billionaire Manu Chandaria has become the first African to receive the coveted Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy.

The award recognises innovative philanthropists, and also highlights the contributions they’ve made to the society.

Chandaria, 93, received the medal in New York, the United States.

He was lauded for advancing opportunity and addressing critical needs in Africa through investments in healthcare, education, poverty relief and the environment.

In his acceptance speech, Chandaria said: “Let us be useful to the society because we can. Philanthropy is not just about writing a cheque and giving it to the less fortunate, philanthropy is to serve the community.”

The US Embassy in Kenya and the Kenya Airways are among the institutions that have congratulated the tycoon.

“Congratulations Manu Chandaria, the first Kenyan and African to receive the Carnegie Medal for Philanthropy, honouring his innovative investments in health, education, economic empowerment and climate change, benefitting millions of people,” the US Embassy in Kenya said on Twitter.

Kenya Airways, on the other hand, said: “It is our absolute pleasure to fly Dr Manu Chandaria to New York to receive the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy. You have made Kenya proud.”

The Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Awards, established by American industrialist Andrew Carnegie in December 2001, honoured five distinguished philanthropists in 2022.

The feted people are Manu Chandaria, Lyda Hill, Dolly Parton, Lynn Schusterman and Stacy Schusterman.

The goal of the medal is to inspire a culture of giving by recognising innovative philanthropists who are helping to make the world smarter, cleaner, healthier and more equitable.