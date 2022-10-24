What are the benefits of a career coach?

A career coach will help you plan for your next step and beyond. [iStockphoto]

A career coach is an expert in career planning, resume building, interviewing and negotiating. They are in the know of current hiring practices because they're constantly helping job seekers.

Helps you plan your career

A career coach will help you plan for your next step and beyond, as you view your plan for the next 10 or 20 years to come in your career.

Keeps you accountable

A career coach will give you tasks and goals to achieve in the course of your learning. You will want to meet deadlines and show that you are responsible and willing to execute change

Prepares you for interviews

A career coach knows interviewing styles and helps you anticipate questions and give the right answers in an interview room.

Helps you check where you are going wrong

A career coach gives you constructive criticism to help you correct errors in your job search.