Cost of living rises for seventh straight month

Business
 By Patrick Alushula | Oct 01, 2022
A family shares a meal. [Courtesy, Social media]

Kenya’s cost of living has risen for the seventh straight month to hit 9.2 per cent in September as the cost of food, fuel and electricity squeezed consumers’ incomes further.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) released yesterday showed that September inflation was up from 8.5 per cent recorded in August.

The latest rate of inflation is the highest in 63 months and also marks the fourth month running that the figure is in breach of the government’s desired range of between five per cent and 7.5 per cent.

“The rise in inflation was largely due to increase in prices of commodities under food and non-alcoholic beverages (15.5 per cent), transport (10.2 per cent) and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (7.3 per cent),” said Macdonald Obudho, the KNBS Director General.

The price of a kilogramme of loose maize flour rose from Sh78.38 in August to Sh84.95 in September, making this commodity 48.7 per cent costlier than it was in the same month last year.

The price of diesel and petrol rose by 17.7 per cent and 12.6 per cent on slashed and removed State subsidies respectively. At Sh165.91 per litre, the price of diesel is 42.4 per cent more than it was in September last year while that of petrol is 32.8 per cent higher at Sh180.05.

Consumers suffered another setback after the energy regulator increased upwards the cost of electricity to reflect increased energy costs and the weakening of the shilling against the dollar.

“The rise in the cost of electricity was mainly driven by a 46.9 per cent increase in fuel energy cost,” said Mr Obudho in a statement, which indicated the price of 50-kilowatt electricity rose by 20.9 per cent.

The inflation rate was at 5.4 per cent in January and eased to 5.1 per cent in February before embarking on a sustained month-on-month rise that has only been softened by several government interventions such as subsidies on maize flour and fuel and tax cuts on cooking gas.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Consumers face more pain as KRA inflation tax sets in today
Next article
Inflation hits record 10 in 19 EU countries using euro
.

Similar Articles

By Kamau Muthoni 1 day ago
Business
Premium You can now sue Kenya Power if it disconnects your supply, court rules
By World Economic Forum 1 day ago
Work Life
How companies can improve employee happiness, wellbeing
By Anthony Mwangi 1 day ago
Opinion
Why inflation adjustment should not be implemented
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Safaricom eyes water meters
Business
By Brian Ngugi
23 minutes ago
CBK: DP Rigathi Gachagua wrong on Kenya's forex situation
Business
By David Njaaga
4 hours ago
Ecobank unveils programme to empower women
Business
By Jacob Ngetich
14 hours ago
Premium KRA to auction luxury cars at Mombasa port
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 day ago
UK economic chaos, pound plunge hit businesses
Business
By AP
1 day ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 23 minutes ago
Business
Premium Safaricom eyes water meters
By David Njaaga 4 hours ago
Business
CBK: DP Rigathi Gachagua wrong on Kenya's forex situation
By Jacob Ngetich 14 hours ago
Business
Ecobank unveils programme to empower women
By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Business
Premium KRA to auction luxury cars at Mombasa port

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.