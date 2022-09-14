Kenya Airways reports death of third passenger in last one month

Kenya Airways says a passenger developed breathing complications while boarding.[ File, Standard]

Kenya Airways has confirmed the third death of a passenger, who was boarding a flight to Mombasa.

The airline has, in the last month announced two other deaths, involving passengers on board.

In a statement dated September 14, the airlines Corporate Communications said that the passenger developed sudden breathing difficulties this evening while boarding the flight.

“KQ regrets to announce that a passenger developed breathing difficulties this evening while boarding KQ612 that was scheduled for Mombasa at 1900hours,” the airline’s statement reads in part.

According to Kenya Airways, the passenger [identity withheld] was pronounced dead by personnel at JKIA before the aircraft took off.

“The JKIA Health and Security agencies are currently handling the issue. We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time,” KQ added.

On September 2, Kenya Airways confirmed that a passenger aboard one of its flights to New York from Nairobi had passed away.

"Upon further medical examination, personnel confirmed that the passenger had passed away. The flight had departed Nairobi per schedule on Thursday, September 1 at 11.55 pm," the airline said at the time.

The first incident of a passenger death in the state-owned carrier was on August 22.

This was when flight KQ003 was forced to make an emergency landing in Casablanca, where Moroccan medical personnel tried to help but found that the passenger, a Kenyan man, was already unresponsive.