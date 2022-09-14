Kenya Airways reports death of third passenger in last one month

Business
 By Winfrey Owino | Sep 14, 2022
Kenya Airways says a passenger developed breathing complications while boarding.[ File, Standard]

Kenya Airways has confirmed the third death of a passenger, who was boarding a flight to Mombasa.

The airline has, in the last month announced two other deaths, involving passengers on board.

In a statement dated September 14, the airlines Corporate Communications said that the passenger developed sudden breathing difficulties this evening while boarding the flight.

“KQ regrets to announce that a passenger developed breathing difficulties this evening while boarding KQ612 that was scheduled for Mombasa at 1900hours,” the airline’s statement reads in part.

According to Kenya Airways, the passenger [identity withheld] was pronounced dead by personnel at JKIA before the aircraft took off.

“The JKIA Health and Security agencies are currently handling the issue. We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time,” KQ added.

On September 2, Kenya Airways confirmed that a passenger aboard one of its flights to New York from Nairobi had passed away.

"Upon further medical examination, personnel confirmed that the passenger had passed away. The flight had departed Nairobi per schedule on Thursday, September 1 at 11.55 pm," the airline said at the time.

The first incident of a passenger death in the state-owned carrier was on August 22.

This was when flight KQ003 was forced to make an emergency landing in Casablanca, where Moroccan medical personnel tried to help but found that the passenger, a Kenyan man, was already unresponsive.

 

Related Topics
Previous article
Mombasa port records brisk business as more ships dock
.

Similar Articles

By Esther Dianah 17 hours ago
Enterprise
Premium Boda boda delivery duo now runs budding logistics start-up
By James Wanzala 22 hours ago
Enterprise
Six Kenyan start-ups among 60 selected for Google's Sh479 million funding
By Moses Omusolo 22 hours ago
Enterprise
Fund targets local SMEs with Sh60 million in grants
.

Latest Stories

Kenya Airways reports third passenger death in a month
Business
By Winfrey Owino
43 minutes ago
SGR moved the highest cargo volumes in July
Business
By Moses Omusolo
3 hours ago
KCU 192H: What President William Ruto's Lexus 570 offers
Motoring
By Mate Tongola
5 hours ago
Premium From Jomonomics to Rutonomics: How leaders have run the economy
Business
By XN Iraki
8 hours ago
Premium Why Safaricom poses new headache for incoming government
Business
By Frankline Sunday
8 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Moses Omusolo 3 hours ago
Business
SGR moved the highest cargo volumes in July
By XN Iraki 8 hours ago
Business
Premium From Jomonomics to Rutonomics: How leaders have run the economy
By Frankline Sunday 8 hours ago
Business
Premium Why Safaricom poses new headache for incoming government
By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi 15 hours ago
Business
Premium State subsidies to go as President Ruto confronts price hikes headache

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.