Miraa exporters up in arms over illegal payment to cartel

Business
 By Wainaina Ndung’u | Sep 10, 2022
Kenyan miraa exporters are protesting over an expensive commission they have been paying to a faceless cartel. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Kenyan miraa exporters are fuming over an expensive commission they have been paying to a faceless cartel since the resumption of trade with neighbouring Somalia in July.

The traders are claiming that they were first made to accept the commission under duress to unlock the lucrative market that had been suspended since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March of 2020. The commission which is being collected at the point of hiring airfreight is $4.5 (Sh540) per kilo of miraa exported to the Horn of Africa nation.

“It is a draining commission that has driven up the cost of our products in the Somalia market and made it expensive compared to competing stimulants from Ethiopia,” said  Kimathi Munjuri, chairman of the Nyambene Miraa Traders Association (Nyamita) which is the most vocal lobby in the khat value chain.

Kenyan traders said the faceless cartel that has been benefiting from the commission has also set a maximum daily export limit of 19 tonnes meaning they could be collecting up to Sh8.5 million daily from the value chain. The traders claim the commission has pushed the price of Kenyan khat (miraa) to an average landing cost of $23 a kilo giving it little chance against Ethiopian khat (Herera) which is currently available at $18 a kilo at the Somalia market.

“The quality aspect is no longer working for Kenya,” said Munjuri.

Tariffs deal

“Ethiopian producers have since the three years we were out of Somalia market upped their production levels and quality to match ours. So we have no edge unless we create it by negotiating a better deal in tariffs and removal of this commission.”

Traders also incur farm gate prices, packaging and loading at production level plus farm to airport transport costs, airport handling and freight charges plus a US$4 (Sh480) a kilo import levy in Somalia. There is also a US$1 (Sh120) incurred in landing, handling, agency and distribution costs meaning that legally miraa land in the Somalia market at US$5 (Sh600) per kilo.

When miraa exports resumed on July 24,  traders who resumed trading numbered 16 but have since reduced to seven due to low markups made from the former lucrative market. Only three miraa flights are currently happening between the two countries and Kenyan produce is struggling to fulfil the 19 tonnes limit. In a letter to Agriculture and Food Authority (Afa) Director General Beatrice Nyamwamu, the traders lobby claim the commission is being collected by airlines on behalf of a clique of individuals who are purported to be officials of the Somalia government and also known to some Kenya government officials.

“Since the industry is clearly under the capture of the cabal, we wonder whether this who arrangement is emanating from the bilateral agreement,” the traders said in their letter to Ms Nyamwamu dated August 26.

According to Kimathi, the commission arrangement poses a major risk to the industry which was in the past accused by some United Nations (UN) agencies of having links with terrorism financing. Miraa value chain insiders, however, believe some Kenyan officials working with rogue Somalia counterparts are benefiting from the commission.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Is it time financial experts got down to the level of mwananchi?
.

Similar Articles

By Moses Omusolo 1 day ago
Business
State banks on Africa free trade area to grow country's exports
By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Business
Premium Fuel shortage looms as oil firms clog pipeline systems in protest
By Fred Kagonye 1 day ago
Business
Jeremy Awori leaves role as Absa Bank CEO
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Is it time financial experts got down to the level of mwananchi?
Money & Market
By Graham Kajilwa
37 minutes ago
Premium How State electricity firm paid Sh430m for fraudulent projects
Business
By Macharia Kamau
37 minutes ago
Miraa exporters up in arms over illegal payment to cartel
Business
By Wainaina Ndung’u
41 minutes ago
Tourism earnings double to Sh167 billion on sector recovery
Business
By Moses Omusolo
10 hours ago
Leveraging technology for efficiency in e-commerce and logistics
Business
By Sara Okuoro
18 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 37 minutes ago
Business
Premium How State electricity firm paid Sh430m for fraudulent projects
By Moses Omusolo 10 hours ago
Business
Tourism earnings double to Sh167 billion on sector recovery
By Sara Okuoro 18 hours ago
Business
Leveraging technology for efficiency in e-commerce and logistics
By Moses Omusolo 1 day ago
Business
Former KAM boss to chair Kenya Roads Board

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.