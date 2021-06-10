SGR gets lion's share of Budget allocation
BUSINESS
By Graham Kajilwa | June 10th 2021
Projects under the transport and agriculture sectors have been allocated a big chunk of the 2021-2022 Budget.
The most allocation, according to the budget summary, is President Uhuru Kenyatta's legacy project, Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).
The Nairobi to Naivasha SGR section has been allocated Sh27.2 billion.
KEEP READING
Ex-CJ Maraga: The public should pile up pressure on Uhuru
Omari Lali fails to appear in Tecra’s inquest, court loses patience
This is public lynching of the judges left out, former CJ tells the president
This project takes more than half of the Sh53.6 billion given to transport. The Lapsset project, a combination of projects that seek to connect Kenya’s coast to South Sudan and Ethiopia, has been allocated Sh4.5 billion while Mombasa Port Development will receive Sh7.5 billion.
Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone, which is a Vision 2030 project, has been allotted Sh8.3 billion.
The budget summary for 2021/2022 has development allocation at 34 per cent of the total expenditure, which is the government’s roadmap in the medium term.
The Treasury has also allocated Sh1.3 trillion for recurrent spending. Of the amount Sh20.8 billion is budgeted for the Public Service retirement scheme also known as Public Service Superannuation Scheme.
Further, Sh664.4 billion has been allocated under Development expenditure in the 2021/22 Budget. The expenditure includes an allocation to Parliamentary Service Commission and the Judiciary.
Under agriculture, Treasury has allocated Sh8.9 billion to the Kenya Climate-Smart Agriculture Project (KCSAP). The project is being implemented in partnership with World Bank.
“The development objective of KCSAP is to increase agricultural productivity and enhance resilience mechanisms to climate change risks in the targeted smallholder farming and pastoral communities in Kenya,” reads the information posted on the project’s website.
National Agriculture & Rural Inclusivity Project, which is also a World Bank and International Development Association (IDA) project has been allocated Sh7.1 billon. The project covers 21 counties and seeks to support community development by increasing productivity through the agriculture value chain.
Aquaculture Business Development Project and Kenya Marine Fisheries & Socio-Economic Development Project have been allocated Sh3.2 billion and Sh3.4 billion respectively.
Construction of affordable housing has been allocated Sh1.2 billion while phase II of the Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project has an allocation of Sh3.2 billion.
Manufacturing and industrialisation have been allocated Sh7.5 billion while Sh1.4 billion has been given to the Kenya Industry and Entrepreneurship Project.
Mombasa Special economic zone will receive Sh90 million.
[Graham Kajilwa]
RELATED VIDEOS
Treni ya mafuta iliyokuwa ikisafiri kutoka Nanyuki kuelekea Nairobi yashika moto huko Sagana
Impeaching Matiang'i: Guns trained at CS Fred Matiang'i with leaders divided over impeachment plans
Uvuvi Haramu Naivasha: Wavuvi haramu wanatumia vifaa vibovu, baadhi ni neti zilizopigwa marufuku
MPs go after Uhuru’s flagship projects in changesThe members of the powerful committee recommended the reduction of expenditures worth Sh20,413,508,823.
Huduma Namba for fishA state agency has begun identifying fish species in the Indian Ocean through a scientific exercise synonymous with Huduma Namba.
MOST READ
CS Juma: Military running civilian functions is nothing new
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Raila meets CoG officials amid county funds pleas
NATIONAL
By Erick Abuga
- Resign if you can't obey law, ex-CJ tells President
NATIONAL
- How I got the ruler of Dubai to invest in my business idea
ENTERPRISE
By Ishaq Jumbe
- South African Govt: No proof woman gave birth to 10 babies
AFRICA
By Brian Okoth
- Is Uhuru suffering for doing the right thing?
EDITORIAL