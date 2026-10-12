'You conned me': Ruto accuses Uhuru of 2022 betrayal

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President William Ruto during a public meeting in Ziwa, Uasin Gishu County, on Monday, October 12, 2026, where he criticised former President Uhuru Kenyatta over his role in opposition politics ahead of the 2027 General Election. [PCS]

President William Ruto has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of betraying him in the 2022 election, claiming his former boss abandoned him after years of political support and campaigned against his presidential bid.

Speaking in Ziwa, Uasin Gishu County, on Monday, October 12, Ruto said he stood by Kenyatta during the 2013 and 2017 elections but received no support when he sought the presidency.

“I voted for you four times. I stood with you when you started your journey to leadership. I stood with you in 2013 and 2017. You conned me,” Ruto said.

The President accused Kenyatta of breaking their political understanding that each would serve as president for 10 years, claiming the former president turned against him when he sought to succeed him.

Ruto said Kenyatta urged Kenyans not to vote for him in 2022, but voters elected him to lead the country.

“You have no business giving us a lecture on who to elect or how to conduct our elections,” Ruto said.

The remarks come as political leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Kenyatta calling for opposition unity and criticising Ruto’s bid for a second term.

On October 3, Kenyatta urged Kenyans not to repeat what he described as the mistake of electing Ruto in 2022, calling on opposition leaders to unite behind one presidential candidate.

Kenyatta has also remained involved in opposition politics following his retirement from the presidency.

In September, he handed over the Jubilee Party leadership to former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Ruto accused Kenyatta of misleading other opposition figures, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

He also criticised Kenyatta’s association with Matiang’i, who has emerged as a potential opposition contender in the 2027 race.

The President challenged Kenyatta to stop criticising his administration, arguing that his government had addressed problems he inherited.

Ruto defends government record

Ruto cited teacher recruitment, university funding, housing and health care as areas where he said his administration had made progress.

He said the government had recruited 1,100 teachers, built classrooms and changed the university funding model.

On housing, Ruto said his administration was constructing homes, markets and student hostels. He also claimed that 33 million Kenyans had enrolled in the Universal Health Coverage programme.

The President defended his economic record, saying inflation had come down and foreign direct investment had risen from $1.6 billion to $3.2 billion.

He also claimed Kenya had become Africa’s sixth-largest economy, arguing that his administration had improved economic conditions inherited from Kenyatta’s government.

Ruto ended his attack by urging the former president to stop intervening in political contests.

“My friend, please retire. Stop deceiving people. How long will you continue deceiving people?” Ruto asked.