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Ruto pledges to expand first TVET trainer college outside Nairobi

By David Njaaga | Oct. 12, 2026
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Kenya School of TVET Moiben Campus in Uasin Gishu County, where President William Ruto pledged to build student hostels. [Courtesy]

President William Ruto has pledged to expand the Kenya School of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Moiben Campus and build student hostels as the government seeks to increase the supply of trainers for technical colleges.

Ruto made the pledge during the opening of the campus in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, the first of its kind outside Nairobi. The institution will train instructors who will equip young people with practical skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

The President said the government would expand the campus to increase its capacity to train more professionals.

The institution is expected to strengthen technical training by preparing trainers to pass on skills needed in the labour market and support enterprise development.

The campus is part of a wider government development programme in Uasin Gishu County, which includes road construction, healthcare facilities and electricity connections.

The government is investing Sh35 billion in 14 road projects covering 400 kilometres across the county. The projects aim to improve access to markets for agricultural produce, reduce transport costs and support businesses.

During the tour, Ruto commissioned the Soy-Serekea-Kilimani-Turbo, Nangili-Ziwa Machine-Ziwa Sirikwa and Ziwa Sirikwa-Kerotet-Maji Mazuri-Moi’s Bridge roads.

The government is also constructing Ziwa Level 5 Hospital in Soy Constituency. The planned 400-bed facility will have five operating theatres, 12 intensive care unit beds and 12 high dependency unit beds.

The hospital will also include laboratories, maternity, dental and diagnostic units, as well as a physiotherapy and rehabilitation centre.

Once completed, the facility is expected to expand access to specialised healthcare in the region and ease pressure on Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and other referral facilities.

In Moiben Constituency, a Sh466 million last-mile electricity project is connecting 3,925 households to the national grid.

The project forms part of a Sh3.6 billion investment targeting electricity connections for 28,820 households across Uasin Gishu County.

The investments in training, roads, healthcare and electricity are intended to support economic activity and improve access to public services across the county.

The Moiben campus is expected to contribute to these efforts by training instructors who can equip more young Kenyans with the skills needed to access jobs, start businesses and participate in the economy. 

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President Ruto TVET Trainer College Uasin Gishu County Student Hostels
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