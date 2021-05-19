Sudan seeks Sh5tr in external debt relief at Paris meet
BUSINESS
By Reuters | May 19th 2021
Sudan is seeking relief on more than $50 billion (Sh5.35 trillion) in external debt, with multilateral and bilateral creditors meeting in Paris in an effort to push the process forward.
Debt relief is a crucial step for Sudan, which sits in a volatile region between the Horn of Africa and North Africa, in its attempts to recover from a deep economic crisis and reenter the global economy after decades of isolation.
Sudan’s debt totals at least Sh5.35 trillion as of the end of 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The country is still working with its creditors to reconcile its debt up to the end of last year, and officials say the final total could be as high as $60 billion (Sh6.42 trillion).
According to the IMF, $5.6 billion (Sh600 billion) is owed to multilateral organisations including itself, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank (AfDB).
KEEP READING
AfDB blacklists contractor over fraud in Sh1b project
Jirongo-linked firm loses bid to freeze South Sudan accounts
IMF revises Kenya’s growth to 6.3 per cent on increased infections
Sudan clears final hurdle for debt relief at Paris conference
An estimated $19 billion (Sh2.03 trillion) is owed to Paris Club creditors, of whom France, Austria, and the US are the largest.
A similar amount is owed to non-Paris Club countries, including Kuwait, Sudan’s largest creditor at $9.8 billion (Sh1.04 trillion), Saudi Arabia and China.
Finally, Sudan holds what an IMF official says is an unusually high amount of debt to commercial lenders, estimated at almost $6 billion (Sh642 billion). As Sudan was cut off from the international system for decades, about 85 per cent of its debt is arrears - unpaid interest and penalties.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
After Sudan’s removal from the US state sponsors of terrorism list in late last year, it became eligible for the Highly Indebted Poor Countries programme, which provides debt relief for low-income nations.
Under the programme, all Sudan’s creditors will agree to restructure and forgive the debt.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kenyans take to social media to react to IMF loans | HOT TOPICS
Mwanaharakati Edwin Kiama ashtakiwa kuhusu mtandao, adaiwa kuchochea suala la IMF
Kifo Sudan Kusini: Familia moja Likuyani, Kakamega yaomboleza baada ya mpendwa wao kuuawa na waasi
Little known school shakes giants in KakamegaUgana’s upwards performance is attributed to strong leadership, dedicated staff, and a supportive community.
How I make business decisions that get resultsDelays and procrastination in decision-making is an open invitation for others to usurp your authority due to the vacuum you have created.
MOST READ
Chaos after woman who left her husband 2yrs ago returns, finds she was replaced
NYANZA
By James Omoro
- Have mercy on our mother, Jane Muthoni, kin plead in murder case
COAST
- Wajir governor impeachment: Senators read mischief in night gazette notice
POLITICS
- ‘Stella’ had her time but he is all mine now, says Freshley Mwamburi’s wife
STANDARD ENTERTAINMENT
- Raila calls for an end to police brutality as ODM wins in Bonchari
POLITICS
By Eric Abuga
- How UDA won in Rurii ward by-election
NATIONAL