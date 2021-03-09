×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Wind power firm staff get enhanced health cover

By Correspondent | March 9th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Lake Turkana Wind Power Chief Executive Jon Zaidi and his Liaison Group counterpart Tom Mulwa sign the integrated wellness agreement in Nairobi last week. [Courtesy]

Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) has unveiled a new wellness programme for its staff.

The programme, in a partnership with Liaison Group, Response-Med and the National Organisation of Peer Educators (NOPE), will focus on the nutritional and physical health as well as the emotional, social and organisational wellness of the renewable energy firm’s 350 staff. 

This will see the integration of medical insurance, remote site medical support, and a comprehensive wellness programme for the staff based in Marsabit County and the East African region. The programme is an upgrade on the firm’s medical insurance, services and physical well-being programme put in place two years ago.

LTWP Chief Finance Officer Ashish Chadda said the wellness component of the programme is an upshot of a baseline survey conducted by NOPE that revealed an increasing need for companies to factor in the mental health of their employees. 

“In order to deliver our mandate of providing reliable, low-cost energy to Kenya, we must prioritise our workforce by eliminating the old approach of cost centred, curative medical schemes and embrace preventative, health and safety programmes that improve the wellness of workers in diverse job sites,” said Mr Chadda.

Read More

The health insurance component of the programme includes a medical policy that will cover the parents of the members of staff in addition to the spouse and children.

This will be piloted by the Insurance services administrator – the Liaison Group. 

Liaison Group Chief Executive Tom Mulwa said through the initiative, they expect to realise benefits on the overall wellbeing of the workforce. 

Related Topics
Lake Turkana Wind Power
Share this story
Previous article
Australia sets the pace in taming tech firms, will Kenya follow suit?
Next article
Agency says MP didn’t do any business to get Sh200m

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Dream that gave birth to Sh70b Turkana wind power
Dream that gave birth to Sh70b Turkana wind power

LATEST STORIES

Raila, Ruto alliance would be invincible
Raila, Ruto alliance would be invincible

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

5 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

6 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

8 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

14 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Raila, Ruto alliance would be invincible

Raila, Ruto alliance would be invincible

Jectone Oyoo 1 hour ago
Politics, intrigues of the handshake

Politics, intrigues of the handshake

Roselyne Obala and Allan Mungai 1 hour ago
The twists and turns in the handshake journey three years later

The twists and turns in the handshake journey three years later

Allan Mungai 1 hour ago
Kibicho: Is he Deep state or politicians’ punching bag?

Kibicho: Is he Deep state or politicians’ punching bag?

Allan Mungai 19 hours ago

More stories

Australia sets the pace in taming tech firms, will Kenya follow suit?

By Frankline Sunday and Macharia Kamau
Australia sets the pace in taming tech firms, will Kenya follow suit?

Ex-minister says China output still inadequate

By Reuters
Ex-minister says China output still inadequate

Phoenix Air Ambulance helps patients rise from Covid ashes

By Peter Ng'etich
Phoenix Air Ambulance helps patients rise from Covid ashes

Oil risks overheating after Opec+ leaves output unchanged

By Reuters
Oil risks overheating after Opec+ leaves output unchanged

Gas firms’ buyout deal threatens to implode as valuation row boils over

By Wainaina Wambu
Gas firms’ buyout deal threatens to implode as valuation row boils over

Market boost as more countries acquire a taste for Ke

By Macharia Kamau
Market boost as more countries acquire a taste for Ke

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.