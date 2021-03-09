Wind power firm staff get enhanced health cover

Lake Turkana Wind Power Chief Executive Jon Zaidi and his Liaison Group counterpart Tom Mulwa sign the integrated wellness agreement in Nairobi last week. [Courtesy]

Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) has unveiled a new wellness programme for its staff.

The programme, in a partnership with Liaison Group, Response-Med and the National Organisation of Peer Educators (NOPE), will focus on the nutritional and physical health as well as the emotional, social and organisational wellness of the renewable energy firm’s 350 staff.

This will see the integration of medical insurance, remote site medical support, and a comprehensive wellness programme for the staff based in Marsabit County and the East African region. The programme is an upgrade on the firm’s medical insurance, services and physical well-being programme put in place two years ago.

LTWP Chief Finance Officer Ashish Chadda said the wellness component of the programme is an upshot of a baseline survey conducted by NOPE that revealed an increasing need for companies to factor in the mental health of their employees.

“In order to deliver our mandate of providing reliable, low-cost energy to Kenya, we must prioritise our workforce by eliminating the old approach of cost centred, curative medical schemes and embrace preventative, health and safety programmes that improve the wellness of workers in diverse job sites,” said Mr Chadda.

The health insurance component of the programme includes a medical policy that will cover the parents of the members of staff in addition to the spouse and children.

This will be piloted by the Insurance services administrator – the Liaison Group.

Liaison Group Chief Executive Tom Mulwa said through the initiative, they expect to realise benefits on the overall wellbeing of the workforce.