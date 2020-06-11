×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KeNHA to review design of Sh33b road project

By Jacinta Mutura | March 1st 2021 at 10:37:39 GMT +0300

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is considering constructing an elevated road in Karatina town in a Sh33 billion Kenol-Marua highway expansion project.

During a public participation forum at Karatina Stadium on Saturday, the agency said the project would involve the construction of a viaduct over the existing road.

A viaduct is a long, high bridge that carries a road or a railway across a wide valley, or railroad or over a road.

The public participation brought together Project Affected Persons (PAPs), officials of water companies, Kenya Power Company, and other relevant government agencies on land acquisition and project implementation from Sagana to Marua in the dualling of the 84km Kenol-Marua road.

Read More

“Karatina town is being considered to have a viaduct, which is an elevated road over the existing road, to accommodate seamless flow of traffic,” read a statement from KeNHA.

Cost to change

Initially, the agency had proposed two designs for the road, where the route from Kenol to Marua, through Karatina Town, was projected to cost Sh4.4 billion for compensation, while the route to Marua through a three-kilometer bypass in Karatina was to cost Sh3.6 billion.

However, the cost of the project is expected to change, as construction of the viaduct will call for fresh valuation of land and property.

A gazette notice is set to be published next week after the PAPs give ownership documents with list of property on the land.

Compensation

A report on Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) published in 2019 shows that the compensation cost, which caters for loss of land, trees, crops and structures, depends on the preferred route.

Construction of a viaduct means that minimal property will be demolished to pave the way for road expansion. Rehabilitation of the railway line led to change of design, as it cuts across the existing road in Karatina Town.

The project includes dualling of the road up to Marua in Nyeri, but KeNHA plans to review the design from Marua to Nyeri Town.

The Kenol- Sagana-Marua Road, which is being constructed at a cost of Sh33 billion, is part of the 800km stretch between Nairobi and Moyale linking the “Great North Road” from Mombasa to Ethiopia.

The Kenol-Marua road expansion is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy projects in Central Kenya, with works from Kenol in Murang’a already underway.

The road will traverse Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties starting at Kenol, Maragua, then through Karatina, before terminating in Marua, or Nyeri Town.

Relocate utilities

During the public participation forum, KeNHA sought to relocate utilities such as water and power lines.

A total 54 public institutions, ranging from education centres, health facilities, churches, factories and water projects, will be affected by the project. These include 17 churches, 12 schools, nine factories and society farms, seven water projects, three health facilities and a cemetery.

Expansion of the existing road to accommodate dual carriageway with a proper two-lane facility, alignment of the road and provision of new interchanges at Makutano and Marua are expected to displace families.

According to the ESIA report, land acquisition and property compensation will mainly occur at market centres of Kenol, Makuyu, Makutano, Sagana, Kibirigwi and Karatina towns due to encroachment.

“A 60 meter road corridor will be required as per the typical designs for road implementation. An extra 20 feet for the road section from Sagana to Marua will have to be acquired,” reads the report.

The impact of the project at Makutano and Marua interchange sites are considered minimal, as the areas do not have a lot of developments, hence fewer activities that would lead to resettlement and compensation.

Related Topics
Kenha Kenol-Marua highway
Share this story
Previous article
High bills persist as reliance on costly power plants drops
Next article
National Museum calls on Kenyans to donate historical artefacts

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Snail’s pace for road users returning to city
Snail’s pace for road users returning to city

LATEST STORIES

Joho: Why I would be ODM presidential candidate
Joho: Why I would be ODM presidential candidate

CHECKPOINT

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

1 day ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

6 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

24 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Our kidneys are failing but we want to be mums

Our kidneys are failing but we want to be mums

Gatonye Gathura 11 hours ago
How borehole water hurts your health

How borehole water hurts your health

Gatonye Gathura 11 hours ago
Does it matter what cooking oil you use?

Does it matter what cooking oil you use?

Nancy Nzalambi 11 hours ago
Why GDP statistics aren't reliable enough

Why GDP statistics aren't reliable enough

Ken Gichinga 11 hours ago

More stories

Bank to pay loan defaulter for auctioning his property

By Everlyne Kwamboka
Bank to pay loan defaulter for auctioning his property

Audit: County spent Sh319m on local travel

By Stephen Rutto
Audit: County spent Sh319m on local travel

Nairobi Metropolitan Service to rehabilitate 38 roads in industrial area

By Josephat Thiong'o
Nairobi Metropolitan Service to rehabilitate 38 roads in industrial area

Time to pay attention to dairy production chain

By Rading Biko
Time to pay attention to dairy production chain

Gig economy rains fire on digital taxi drivers

By Wainaina Wambu
Gig economy rains fire on digital taxi drivers

Queries as ministry takes over national fibre project from struggling Telkom

By Frankline Sunday
Queries as ministry takes over national fibre project from struggling Telkom

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.