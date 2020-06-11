×
Airline acquires additional aircraft

By Fredrick Obura | February 19th 2021 at 05:10:00 GMT +0300

Aviation Company, 748 Air Services has announced the acquisition of another Dash 8-Q400 aircraft increasing their total fleet to 14 aircraft.

748 Air Services Chairman, Ahmed Jibril indicated that the new acquisition will boost capacity to deliver services to the clients in the various sectors it operates.

“The additional capacity is strategic for us. It will enable us to play an active role in supporting rising demand for movement of humanitarian workers and urgent relief supplies across the African Continent,” said Mr. Jibril.

The Dash 8-Q400 has the capacity to carry up to 76 passengers. It is considered high performance and versatile plane, with capabilities for short take-off and landing.

The aircraft was delivered by Medavia (Mediterranean Aviation Company Limited), a De Havilland Canada Authorised Service Facility (ASF) based in Malta.

Read More

748 Air Services plans to increase its fleet further by acquiring the Dash 8-300 Series.

