Kenya to host virtual Dubai expo

NSE chairman Kiprono Kittony, UAE Trade Center Founder and Chairman Walid Hareb Alfalahi .(PHOTO: Wilberforce Okwiri)

Kenya will host the Dubai Week in Africa 2021 this week as the country looks to build trade relations with the UAE.

The three-day event to run from 15th to 18th will be held virtually in line with the Covid-19 safety protocols. Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Richard Ngatia said the event will help expand the country’s investment portfolio.

“We want to sell Kenyan business opportunities to investors from the UAE,” he said.

Nairobi Securities Exchange chairman Kiprono Kittony lauded the collaboration between the two countries which he noted will help boost trade.

“We have a memorandum of understanding between the Nairobi securities exchange and NASDAQ Dubai and we will use such platform to deepen the collaboration,” said Kittony.

On his part, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce chairman Omar Khan said that expo will help investors in both countries recognize and strengthen areas of interest.

“We are very excited about this and the focused, in-depth approach where we get to dissect multiple economies with our partners and get into very specific sectors on how we can engineer bilateral growth during these very difficult times” said Khan.