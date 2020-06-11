×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Treasury gives ailing KQ Sh26b in takeover plans

By Dominic Omondi | February 12th 2021 at 12:30:00 GMT +0300

A Kenya Airways plane taking off from Jomo Kenyatta international Airport(JKIA)in Nairobi, despite heavy loss-making in the market. [File, Standard]

The government will inject Sh26.5 billion into cash-strapped Kenya Airways (KQ) as part of its plan to nationalise the airline.

In a mini budget released this week, the National Treasury said the cash will be in the form of a shareholder convertible loan.

In total, Treasury has set aside Sh27 billion for strategic investments in public enterprises.

The remaining Sh500 million will go to the Agricultural Finance Corporation.

KQ’s recapitalisation will be a big win for banks which own about 38 per cent of the airline.

Read More

The shareholding was a result of their debt being converted into capital in 2017 as the carrier struggled to pay creditors.

The recapitalisation is one of Treasury’s key changes, which will also see Kenya Revenue Authority receive additional grants.

The government’s 48 per cent stake in KQ is shy of the 50 per cent that would make it a State corporation.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, in the 2021 Draft Budget Policy Statement, said the government is developing strategies to improve operational efficiency at KQ to ensure it remains afloat.

“This will enhance regional integration and promote tourism and international trade which are key in supporting the manufacturing pillar of the Big Four Agenda,” said Yatani.

The State has also helped the national carrier to restructure a Sh20 billion loan from Afrexim Bank.

The loan was then refinanced by PTA Bank in June 2018, to be repaid in 10 equal semi-annual installments.

Conversion of KQ into a State corporation is part of the agenda this week.

The airline has been some turbulence, which worsened with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Loan guarantees

As at June 30, 2020 total outstanding government guaranteed debt was Sh160,453 million up from Sh154,802 million at the same time in 2019.

The increase was mainly attributed to drawdown of the guaranteed loans to Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Airways.

The supplementary budget also set aside funds for the civil servants group personal accident insurance.

There will also be additional funding for the subscription to Shelter Afrique, a low-cost real estate lender, and operationalisation of the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company.  

[email protected] 

 

Related Topics
KQ Kenya Airways Treasury Loans
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya clinches Sh709m contract to drill geothermal wells in Djibouti
Next article
Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori steps down over sexism row

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya Airways remodels planes for cargo business
Kenya Airways remodels planes for cargo business

LATEST STORIES

Looking to venture into agribusiness? Do ample market research
Looking to venture into agribusiness? Do ample market research

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

7 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

20 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

24 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

25 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Mukhisa could be in for a rude shock

Mukhisa could be in for a rude shock

Michael Ndonye 13 hours ago
Not much love for those born on Valentine’s Day

Not much love for those born on Valentine’s Day

Lilian Mathu 13 hours ago
Eight shades of Nyachae on display at his funeral service

Eight shades of Nyachae on display at his funeral service

Allan Mungai 13 hours ago
Why Kenyans might have to wait until next year for elusive Covid-19 vaccine

Why Kenyans might have to wait until next year for elusive Covid-19 vaccine

Mercy Kahenda 13 hours ago

More stories

Kenya clinches Sh709m contract to drill geothermal wells in Djibouti

By Macharia Kamau
Kenya clinches Sh709m contract to drill geothermal wells in Djibouti

Rotich’s deal with four Italian banks was illegal, says DPP

By Kamau Muthoni
Rotich’s deal with four Italian banks was illegal, says DPP

KenGen to drill geothermal wells in Djibouti in Sh709m deal

By Standard Reporter
KenGen to drill geothermal wells in Djibouti in Sh709m deal

Kebs new standards to guide production of lactose free milk products

By James Wanzala
Kebs new standards to guide production of lactose free milk products

Court clears hurdle for stalled Airtel-Telkom deal

By Kamau Muthoni
Court clears hurdle for stalled Airtel-Telkom deal

Locusts swarm Kenya

By Allan Mungai
Locusts swarm Kenya

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.