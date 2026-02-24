Teachers go unpaid as ministry admits Sh400m sports fund hole

Audio By Vocalize

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok at Londiani Girls High School on February 20, 2026. [Courtesy]

Ministry of Education has admitted it cannot pay teachers who supervised co-curricular activities, with pending bills hitting Sh400 million.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok told the National Assembly Education Committee, chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly, on Tuesday, that the ministry had gone nearly six months waiting for disbursements from the Sports Fund, which finances activities including music and sports competitions.

"The current arrangement where we get money from the sports fund for co-curricular activities is creating problems to the ministry," said Bitok.

"The reason why we have not paid the teachers who are supervising music and co-curricular activities is because of the current arrangement… and it is not working."

Bitok promised to settle the arrears within one to two months, subject to the supplementary budget process.

"Right now, we don't have any money. We are waiting for the sports fund… but I'm requesting for a month to two months at most to be able to pay these teachers," noted Bitok.

The admission drew fury from Kibra MP Peter Orero, who said teachers had been humiliated by the delays, left unable to pay their own bills.

Orero disclosed he had personally financed teachers from his constituency during national competitions.

"I had to pay my teachers from my constituency because they were suffering. So what are you doing to other teachers who suffered?" said Orero.

He pressed the PS to spell out concrete remedies rather than shift blame to the Sports Fund.

"It appears you are resigning to fate that you are not going to pay our teachers because the sports fund is not releasing the money. What are you putting in place? Are you going to pay our teachers?" questioned Orero.

The crisis runs deeper than teachers' allowances. Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Chief Executive Officer Prof. Charles Ong'ondo told the committee that textbook supply had ground to a halt because the government owes publishers Sh11 billion in pending bills, a figure set to grow further.

"As at January the pending bill was Sh11 billion which comprised money that should have been paid for Grades 7, 8 and 9. Since then we now have a bigger bill because Grade 10 alone proposed a cost of Sh6 billion," said Ong'ondo.

On capitation, Bitok noted that the Presidential Working Party had recommended raising primary school funding from Sh1,420 to Sh2,238 per learner, a proposal the ministry has tabled before the committee.

"The proposal we have brought to the committee includes revising the capitation from 1,420 to 2,238 as recommended," he said