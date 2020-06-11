×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

SMEs to benefit from Sh110b Africa free trade area facility

By Wainaina Wambu | February 6th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

AfCTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene (left), Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Richard Ngatia and the chamber’s Director of Economic Diplomacy Committee Kariuki Theuri (right), chat after a media briefing on Thursday. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Small businesses in Kenya are set to benefit from a Sh110 billion trade facility to boost their market expansion under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

This is ahead of a planned roll out of a payment facility to ease currency convertibility across the continent. 

AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene said they were working with commercial banks across the continent to pool funds which would be guaranteed by governments.

“This trade facility will help SMEs overcome the challenge of access to new markets which is not because of lack expertise but capital,” he said.

Mr Mene said they are working with Afremixbank to develop a payment facility which is currently being piloted in six African countries.  

Read More

He noted that the 42 currencies in Africa were a constraint to SMEs and they would soon not have to convert into dollars, first to transact. 

“The payment facility will ensure that if you transact in support of AfCTA, the costs of transactions are reduced in relation to currency convertibility,” he said.

He said African SMEs would find new markets for their products at a preferential rate following the operationalisation of the trade deal.

"You have a new market for your goods at preferential environment. Before this agreement, if you were a trader from Kenya and want to export to Angola you were competing at the same rate as a European exporter for the same product,” he said.

Mene spoke at a Nairobi hotel after a sensitisation forum with the Kenyan private sector and the government on the operationalisation of the AfCFTA.

AfCTA was operationalised on January 1 this year, with 36 countries so far agreeing to open up their markets.

He noted that Ghana was the only country that had issued a certificate of origin for goods exported from the country.

“Trading under new rules is a process, it takes some time as governments will have to put in place the necessary customs procedures,” he said.

Mene said by the end of the year most countries would have submitted their documents of ratification.

Mene also met with President Uhuru Kenyatta this week for discussions on AfCFTA. Kenya was the first country to ratify the agreement then known as the Continental free trade area.

Trade Principal Secretary Johnson Weru said Kenya was ready and had expressed to host a trade exhibition that would bring global investors on the opportunities available under the agreement.

“Kenya is ready to start trading under the AfCFTA set up. The private sector and other organisations have also been sensitised on the opportunities and mechanics of doing business," he said.

AfCFTA provides a huge potential for businesses involved in cross-border trade and will access Africa with a population of 1.2 billion with a combined market worth of US$2.5 trillion, says the African Union.

Related Topics
SMEs Africa Free Trade Area Facility
Share this story
Previous article
No more KCPE, boarding schools in new proposal
Next article
Kenyan woman entangled in Sh10billion fraud

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

SMEs outshine big firms in paying loans
SMEs outshine big firms in paying loans

LATEST STORIES

How and why BBI may not require a referendum after all
How and why BBI may not require a referendum after all

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

1 day ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

14 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

17 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

18 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How and why BBI may not require a referendum after all

How and why BBI may not require a referendum after all

Kamotho Waiganjo 13 minutes ago
Raila bets big on BBI

Raila bets big on BBI

Jacob Ng'etich 14 minutes ago
No more KCPE, boarding schools in new proposal

No more KCPE, boarding schools in new proposal

Augustine Oduor 14 minutes ago
Kenyan woman entangled in Sh10billion fraud

Kenyan woman entangled in Sh10billion fraud

Daniel Wesangula 14 minutes ago

More stories

Agencies ink deal to grow trade

By Awal Mohammed
Agencies ink deal to grow trade

Ukunda airport to start night operations once upgrade is complete

By Philip Mwakio
Ukunda airport to start night operations once upgrade is complete

Speakers told to find a solution

By Kamau Muthoni
Speakers told to find a solution

Rumba legends in court over copyright violation

By Fredrick Obura
Rumba legends in court over copyright violation

Sacco players to chat way forward after Covid-19 effects

By Fredrick Obura
Sacco players to chat way forward after Covid-19 effects

Auction company changes its name

By Wainaina Wambu
Auction company changes its name

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.