Iran opens Nairobi technology hub

By Wainaina Wambu | January 30th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Iran Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari during the opening of the Iran House Of Innovation and Technology. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Iran has unveiled a large scale innovation hub in Kenya to deepen trade ties. The Iran House of Innovation and Technology is set to help develop and export “knowledge products.”

This will see Iranian firms sharing technology information acquired over the years in fields such as pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, biotechnology and nano technology.

The hub is located in Nairobi’s upmarket Kilimani and will offer work spaces and technological infrastructure for Kenyan firms.

Iran Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari led a delegation of 50 knowledge-based Iranian firms for a meeting with Kenyan firms during the launch on Wednesday.

“The hub is a platform for the companies to network and evolve business and will result in the partnerships and more joint ventures between the two countries,” said Mr Sattari.

Trade between Kenya and Iran is hugely in favour of the Middle-East country that is diversifying from an oil-based economy to a knowledge base. Kenya largely exports tea to Iran and has continued to trade with the country despite a tiff with the US that led to sanctions.

Related Topics
Iran Technology
