×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Collapse of Loon project dims promise of cheaper Internet

By Frankline Sunday | January 23rd 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

A Loon balloon floating in the air space. [Courtesy]

The news that Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is winding down its subsidiary Loon has dealt a blow to efforts to provide affordable Internet to under-served areas of the country.

Loon Chief Executive Alastair Westgarth said the decision to shut down the firm less than a year after launching commercial services in Kenya was made out of high costs that made the project unsustainable.

“We talk a lot about connecting the next billion users, but the reality is Loon has been chasing the hardest problem of all in connectivity — the last billion users: The communities in areas too difficult or remote to reach, or the areas where delivering service with existing technologies is just too expensive for everyday people,” said Mr Westgarth in a statement published online. 

“While we’ve found a number of willing partners along the way, we haven’t found a way to get the costs low enough to build a long-term, sustainable business.”

In July last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta attended the launch of Loon’s first commercial deployment in the world, a partnership with Telkom Kenya that would provide 4G broadband to residents in 14 remote counties.  

Read More

The project was hailed as a game-changer for connectivity for residents in the counties, raising optimism on access to applications such as online learning, telemedicine and remote working.

Loon works by beaming Internet connectivity from ground stations to around 35 separate balloons in constant motion 20 kilometres in the stratosphere.

The balloons (floating base stations) are then linked to the ground stations that have been connected to Telkom’s network.

Telkom Kenya users with a standard 4G-LTE SIM card would then be able to access the services whenever the balloons passed through their airspace. 

Kenya was the first country in Africa to commence pilot tests in 2018 and the first in the world to have a commercial deployment.

The first phase of the project was targeted for residents in Iten, Eldoret, Baringo, Nakuru Iten, Eldoret, Baringo, Nakuru, Kakamega, Kisumu, Kisii, Bomet, Kericho and Narok with deployment of more balloons to follow.

Field tests undertaken by Telkom and Loon in June last year registered an uplink speed of 4.74 mbps, a downlink speed of 18.9 mbps and latency of 19 milliseconds (ms), speeds on applications such as email, web browsing, data calls such as through WhatsApp, video calls and YouTube.

Intermittent service

The project has, however, been marred by several challenges including erratic wind patterns and restricted air spaces that led to intermittent service, and in some cases crashing of balloons.  

In August, a Loon balloon crashed in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in 2018 another one crashed in a farm in Meru County.

Westgarth said despite the decision to wind down the company, the project had registered a series of firsts in aviation and communications technology.

“Working side-by-side with governments and global aviation and communications regulators to showcase and enable these new technologies, we found ways to safely fly a lighter-than-air vehicle for hundreds of days in the stratosphere to anywhere in the world,” he said. 

“We built a system for quickly and reliably launching a vehicle size of a tennis court and we built a global supply chain for an entirely new technology and business.”

“Developing radical new technology is inherently risky, but that doesn’t make breaking this news any easier. Today, I’m sad to share that Loon will be winding down,” he added.    

In a statement yesterday, Telkom Kenya said the project with Loon will come to an end on March 1.

“Telkom remains cognisant of the integral role our core terrestrial network plays in keeping our customers connected,” said Chief Executive Mugo Kibati.

“We continue with our long-term terrestrial network expansion plan, that is informed by our overall company strategy, which will see us scale up to 80 per cent of our network to 4G, increase our network footprint across the country, and get more Kenyans online.”

Related Topics
Loon Internet Kenya
Share this story
Previous article
Gideon crowned Kalenjin elder
Next article
MPs plot new law to raise cost of drinking

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uhuru unveils UN mechanism to stimulate manufacturing sector
Uhuru unveils UN mechanism to stimulate manufacturing sector

LATEST STORIES

Running away from bandits in Baragoi turned Simiu into a long distance star
Running away from bandits in Baragoi turned Simiu into a long distance star

CHECKPOINT

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries

9 hours ago

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

3 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

4 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

4 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kananu is a pawn in a game that excludes Nairobi voter

Kananu is a pawn in a game that excludes Nairobi voter

Irungu Houghton 27 minutes ago
Kenyans move to traditional foods as price of wheat products go up

Kenyans move to traditional foods as price of wheat products go up

Mercy Orengo and Domnic Omondi 32 minutes ago
Jubilee weighs expelling Ruto as Kalonzo says he’ll sue him

Jubilee weighs expelling Ruto as Kalonzo says he’ll sue him

Saturday Standard Team 35 minutes ago
Uhuru prepares Sagana talks as Ruto allies meet

Uhuru prepares Sagana talks as Ruto allies meet

Ndungu Gachane 35 minutes ago

More stories

Mobius opens Sh330m factory

By Lee Mwiti Mukunga
Mobius opens Sh330m factory

MPs plot new law to raise cost of drinking

By Macharia Kamau
MPs plot new law to raise cost of drinking

Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

By Dominic Omondi
Relief as China grants debt repayment holiday

Uhuru picks boss for new PPP affairs department

By Roselyne Obala
Uhuru picks boss for new PPP affairs department

Nairobi, Nakuru and Kiambu winners in new CRA formula

By Roselyne Obala and Everlyne Kwamboka
Nairobi, Nakuru and Kiambu winners in new CRA formula

Kenya determined to conclude trade deal with US, says Uhuru

By PSCU
Kenya determined to conclude trade deal with US, says Uhuru

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.