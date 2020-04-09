×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sriwijaya Air crash places Indonesia's aviation safety under fresh spotlight

By Reuters | January 10th 2021 at 11:54:06 GMT +0300

A police officer walks past a monitor at a temporary crisis centre, as the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 lost contact after taking off, in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia (PHOTO: Reuters)

Indonesia’s chequered air safety record is again in the spotlight after a Sriwijaya Air jet carrying 62 people crashed into the Java Sea minutes after takeoff on Saturday, marking the country’s third major airline crash in just over six years.

Before the crash there had been 697 fatalities in Indonesia over the last decade including military and private planes, making it the deadliest aviation market in the world - ahead of Russia, Iran and Pakistan - according to Aviation Safety Network’s database.

The Sriwijaya crash of a Boeing Co 737-500 follows the loss of a Lion Air 737 MAX in October 2018 that contributed to a global grounding of the model and the crash of an AirAsia Indonesia Airbus SE A320 in December 2014.

Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands, is highly dependent on air travel.

From 2007 to 2018, the European Union banned Indonesian airlines following a series of crashes and reports of deteriorating oversight and maintenance. The United States lowered its Indonesia safety evaluation to Category 2, meaning its regulatory system was inadequate, between 2007 and 2016.

Read More

Indonesia’s air safety record has improved in recent years, receiving a favourable evaluation by the United Nations aviation agency in 2018. But in a country with a large death toll from vehicle and ferry accidents, the safety culture is battling against a mindset that it is inevitable for some crashes to occur, experts said.

Saturday’s “crash has nothing to do with the MAX, but Boeing would do well to guide Indonesia - which has a chequered air safety record - to restore confidence in its aviation industry,” said Shukor Yusof, the head of Malaysia-based aviation consultancy Endau Analytics.

As authorities searched for the Sriwijaya jet’s flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, experts said it was too early to determine the factors responsible for the crash of the nearly 27-year-old plane.

The flight took off from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, the same airport from which the Lion Air jet took off and soon crashed into the sea. The Sriwijaya jet climbed to 10,900 feet within four minutes but then began a steep descent and stopped transmitting data 21 seconds later, according to tracking website FlightRadar24.

“There has been a lot of noise made about the speed of its final descent,” said Geoff Dell, an air accident investigation expert based in Australia. “It is indicative of what happened but why it happened is still in many ways a guess really. There are multiple ways you can get an aeroplane to go down at that pace.”

He said investigators would look into factors including mechanical failure, pilot actions, maintenance records, weather conditions and whether there was any unlawful interference with the plane. Most air accidents are caused by a combination of factors that can take months to establish.

VARIOUS FACTORS UNDER SCRUTINY

Sriwijaya’s operating record will also be placed under scrutiny.

“Its safety record has been mixed,” said Greg Waldron, Asia managing editor at industry publication FlightGlobal. He said the airline had written off three 737s between 2008 and 2012 due to bad landings that resulted in runway overruns, with the 2008 accident resulting in one death and 14 injuries.

The airline in late 2019 ended a year-long partnership with national carrier Garuda Indonesia and had been operating independently.

Just before ending the pact, more than half of Sriwijaya’s fleet had been grounded by the Transportation Ministry due to airworthiness concerns, according to media reports at the time.

Sriwijaya did not respond immediately to a request for comment, though the airline’s chief executive said on Saturday the plane that crashed was in good condition.

Like other Indonesian carriers, Sriwijaya had slashed its flight schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic, which experts said will be examined as part of the investigation.

“The challenges that the pandemic brings impacts aviation safety,” said Chappy Hakim, an Indonesian aviation analyst and former air force official. “For instance, pilots/technicians were downsized, salaries not paid in full, planes are grounded.”

Related Topics
European Union Lion Air 737 MAX Sriwijaya Air jet
Share this story
Previous article
Northern Kenya’s rugged beauty
Next article
Three people die in Kibwezi road accident

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Britain to fast track some perishable goods at ports from next year
Britain to fast track some perishable goods at ports from next year

LATEST STORIES

Three people die in Kibwezi road accident
Three people die in Kibwezi road accident

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

2 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

5 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

8 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

14 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Last of settlers: Accept us for who we are, not what we represent

Last of settlers: Accept us for who we are, not what we represent

Daniel Wesangula 13 hours ago
Why I quit my job to go rescue abused children

Why I quit my job to go rescue abused children

Jacqueline Mahugu 13 hours ago
How ex-MP's love for books made him 'enemy' of State

How ex-MP's love for books made him 'enemy' of State

Amos Kareithi 13 hours ago
The tale of two railways that carved up the nation at great taxpayer expense

The tale of two railways that carved up the nation at great taxpayer expense

Daniel Wesangula 13 hours ago

More stories

KTDA's concerns on new Tea Act

By Wainaina Wambu
KTDA's concerns on new Tea Act

Co-op Bank bullish amid profits drop

By Dominic Omondi
Co-op Bank bullish amid profits drop

Munya moves to break cartels at the Mombasa tea auction

By Macharia Kamau
Munya moves to break cartels at the Mombasa tea auction

Bill gives lifeline to broke companies

By Dominic Omondi
Bill gives lifeline to broke companies

State moves to implement tea regulations, invites public comments

By Samuel Gichure
State moves to implement tea regulations, invites public comments

Bar owners to enjoy 25 per cent fee waiver

By Nderitu Gichure
Bar owners to enjoy 25 per cent fee waiver

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.