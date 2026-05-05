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Nakuru, the city of potholes

By Daniel Chege | May. 5, 2026

Nakuru city has been characterized by potholes that have been rampant in at least every road connecting the city to feeder roads.[Daniel Chege, Standard]

An aerial view of the famous Nakuru City portrays a beautiful city with great and modern infrastructure.

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