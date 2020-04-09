×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ministry wants VAT on tea and coffee scrapped

By Macharia Kamau | January 9th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

A tea farmer delivers his produce at Ndugamano Tea Buying Collection Center [Kabata Kihu, Standard]

The Agriculture ministry wants the National Treasury to remove value-added tax (VAT) on tea and coffee to create more jobs along the two value chains.

It says this will attract more firms to package and add value to produce locally.

High taxes on locally-packaged tea and coffee have pushed producers to export the commodities that are then added value and packaged in other countries before re-exporting to different regions, including Kenya.

In many instances, locally-packaged products are unable to compete with the imports on price.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said the ministry had prepared a memo that will be presented to the Cabinet in the course of this month proposing removal of VAT on tea and coffee packaged and sold locally.

Read More

“We will be proposing a review of the VAT Act to make sure that tea and coffee are zero-rated. All other food crops do not pay VAT but it is there on tea and coffee and this tends to reduce earnings for farmers,” he said.

Shied away

“Imposing VAT on the two products has also made it difficult for local players to get into value addition.”

Tea traders have in the past noted that taxes are among the reasons why investors have shied away from venturing into value addition. This has led to Kenya exporting thousands of jobs in the two value chains to other countries.

These include non-producers such as the United Arab Emirates whose Dubai Multi Commodities Centre is a leading re-export hub for tea.

Tea sold in local shops attracts VAT and while exporters of locally-packaged tea are allowed to claim VAT already paid, such claims take lengthy times to process, thus eroding the firms’ working capital.

However, bulk sales through the auction do not attract any taxes, making it easier for traders to buy the tea before adding value elsewhere and re-exporting.

Mr Munya said removing VAT would give Kenyan tea packers an edge over those who currently buy in bulk for export, value add and import the finished products to Kenya.

“The set-up is such that we encourage foreigners to buy, who then go and add value in their countries and then bring back the products to the country at a cheaper price. It is among the factors that have led to low local consumption of tea and coffee,” he said.

Kenyan tea is among the most valuable and most sought after in the world market and is used in blending other inferior teas.

The country is the world’s leading exporter of black tea. Its top buyers include Pakistan, Egypt, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan.

Related Topics
VAT Tea Coffee Agriculture
Share this story
Previous article
Murkomen: We have ditched Jubilee for wheelbarrow party
Next article
ICEA Lion appoints new CEO

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Small holder tea farmers to lose over 700m to new tax
Small holder tea farmers to lose over 700m to new tax

LATEST STORIES

Managing under pressure makes Chelsea job more exciting, says Lampard
Managing under pressure makes Chelsea job more exciting, says Lampard

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

1 day ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

4 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

8 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

14 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Horsepower: Blue Pills are finishing politicians

Horsepower: Blue Pills are finishing politicians

The Nairobian Reporter 8 hours ago
How British Army man steered Rongai trucks into a household name

How British Army man steered Rongai trucks into a household name

Daniel Wesangula 18 hours ago
Political twists and turns that could place Kananu at the helm

Political twists and turns that could place Kananu at the helm

Moses Nyamori and Josphat Thiong’o 18 hours ago
How fallen matriarch shaped the destiny of her only son, Mudavadi

How fallen matriarch shaped the destiny of her only son, Mudavadi

Barrack Muluka 18 hours ago

More stories

ICEA Lion appoints new CEO

By Wainaina Wambu
ICEA Lion appoints new CEO

Nakuru eyes Rwandan tourists

By Philip Mwakio
Nakuru eyes Rwandan tourists

WhatsApp users to lose access to accounts unless they agree to share data with Facebook

By Mirror
WhatsApp users to lose access to accounts unless they agree to share data with Facebook

Company halts healthy oil ad after face of product develops mild heart attack

By Agencies
Company halts healthy oil ad after face of product develops mild heart attack

Lenders' bid to recover Sh7b from steel firm hits a snag

By Dominic Omondi
Lenders' bid to recover Sh7b from steel firm hits a snag

Shoprite to make final Kenya bow by month-end

By Peter Theuri
Shoprite to make final Kenya bow by month-end

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.