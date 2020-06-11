Equity jump-starts 35 million tree project across the country

Kenya Pipeline Equity Branch manager Peter Thuku (center) plants a tree seedling [PHOTO: David Gichuru] Equity bank limited has committed to planting 35 million trees across Kenya aimed at driving sustainability and increasing the country’s forest cover which is in conjunction with celebrating 35 years of operations and service delivery.

The bank said it is working with Kenya Forest Service and accredited seedling vendors to produce seedlings hence ensuring that the target is achieved and reduces the destruction of forests.

Currently, over 1.3 million trees have been planted through coordination by the bank’s branches countrywide.

Kenya targets to increase forest cover by 10 per cent in the next two years, a task which Chief Conservator of Forest Mr. Julius Kamau says needs partnership with other bodies to fulfil.

“Achievement of 10 per cent forest cover, restoration, and rehabilitation of degraded forests requires a strong cooperation and collaboration between KFS and other partners, it is a collective responsibility,” he said.

“Such a framework allows partners to adopt a degraded forest area, plant and maintain trees for at least 3years. So far 20 ministries, departments, and agencies of government and 14 private sector entities have entered into a partnership with Kenya Forest Service to plant trees across the country.”

“We are encouraging other partners to come on board.”