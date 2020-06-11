×
Equity jump-starts 35 million tree project across the country

By David Gichuru | December 30th 2020 at 06:30:00 GMT +0300

Kenya Pipeline Equity Branch manager Peter Thuku (center) plants a tree seedling [PHOTO: David Gichuru]

Equity bank limited has committed to planting 35 million trees across Kenya aimed at driving sustainability and increasing the country’s forest cover which is in conjunction with celebrating 35 years of operations and service delivery.

The bank said it is working with Kenya Forest Service and accredited seedling vendors to produce seedlings hence ensuring that the target is achieved and reduces the destruction of forests.

Currently, over 1.3 million trees have been planted through coordination by the bank’s branches countrywide.
 
Kenya targets to increase forest cover by 10 per cent in the next two years, a task which Chief Conservator of Forest Mr. Julius Kamau says needs partnership with other bodies to fulfil.
“Achievement of 10 per cent forest cover, restoration, and rehabilitation of degraded forests requires a strong cooperation and collaboration between KFS and other partners, it is a collective responsibility,” he said.
 
“Such a framework allows partners to adopt a degraded forest area, plant and maintain trees for at least 3years. So far 20 ministries, departments, and agencies of government and 14 private sector entities have entered into a partnership with Kenya Forest Service to plant trees across the country.”
 
“We are encouraging other partners to come on board.”

Through the Presidency, the Kenyan government has declared its intention to plant 2 billion trees within the next three years. This is in a bid to increase the country’s contribution to addressing climate change. It is also an opportunity to engage the youth population in environmental conservation as well provide an opportunity to earn an income through tree planting and maintenance activities.

The initiative is also aligned to Kenya’s Big Four Agenda on Food Security and Youth Employment. A majority of the trees planted will be fruit and medicinal trees of commercial value. The project will also empower youth who will be tasked with raising high-quality tree seedlings in nurseries as an income-generating activity.

