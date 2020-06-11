Standard Group inks a partnership deal with Optiven

Optiven Group CEO George Wachiuri (left) and Standard group CEO Orlando Lyomu during the signing of a partnership deal yesterday at The Standard Group headquarters in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Optiven Group has signed a partnership with The Standard Media Group in its continued quest to empower property investors and to economically and socially transform the society.

The signing ceremony took place yesterday at The Standard Group headquarters on Mombasa Road.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the media company provide commercial value that will have different sponsorships run on the company’s various social media platforms.

The Standard Group will also carry out advertisement campaigns of Optiven during the partnership period.

The new partnership set to commence on January 1, 2021 will run for one year.

Read More

Speaking during the signing of the MoU, Standard Group Chief Executive Officer Orlando Lyomu said the partnership paints a picture of how one can take advantage of the benefits and advantages of partnerships and scale through the economy despite the different situations.

Mr Lyomu said the two organisations would work together.

“People do not get into partnership just for the sake of it. There needs to be a purpose and because we saw that opportunity, we decided to partner with you,” he said.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

Optiven Chief Executive Officer George Wachiuri said the partnership would enhance the impact it has had on the society as it “would be felt everywhere in the country".

He said the partnership would enrich Optiven’s vision so that “together we can achieve more".

He added that what the group tends to gain in the end is the change that it would bring to the society and increase in the number of people whose lives would be changed.

“We are very excited about this because it is not just for the benefit of the two organisations but it is for the benefit of the community. There will be the benefit of job creation too,” said Mr Wachiuri.