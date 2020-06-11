×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Britain to stop backing overseas oil, gas projects

By Reuters | December 13th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (pictured) pledged to end direct government support for overseas fossil fuel projects at a UN summit yesterday, aiming to spur similar moves by other countries to help tackle climate change, his office said.

Britain, which is co-hosting the virtual summit ahead of climate negotiations in Glasgow next year, has faced accusations of hypocrisy from campaigners for continuing to finance climate-warming oil and natural gas projects abroad.

“By taking ambitious and decisive action today, we will create the jobs of the future, drive the recovery from coronavirus and protect our beautiful planet for generations to come,” Johnson said in a statement.

More than 70 world leaders from countries including China, India, Canada and Japan are due to unveil more ambitious climate commitments at the summit.

Read More

Britain would be the first major economy to commit to ending public finance for overseas fossil fuel projects.

“This policy shift sets a new gold standard for what serious climate action looks like,” said Louise Burrows, policy adviser with consultancy E3G. “Britain now has a mandate to mobilise other countries to follow suit.”

The UK Export Finance agency has offered guarantees worth billions of dollars to help British oil and gas companies expand in countries such as Brazil, Iraq, Argentina and Russia, Burrows said.

Johnson had faced particular criticism from campaigners for UKEF’s role in backing French major Total’s planned $20 billion (Sh2 trillion) liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique.

The government said the new policy would come into effect “as soon as possible” and would mean no further state support for oil, natural gas or coal projects overseas, including via development aid, export finance and trade promotion.

There would be “very limited exceptions” for gas-fired power plants within “strict parameters” in line with the Paris deal, the statement said.

Carbon price

At the same time, Canada plans to ramp up its price on carbon as part of a programme to fight climate change, the Liberal government said on Friday, prompting praise from green groups often critical of Ottawa’s record.

Canada, which has missed every one of its emissions targets, is relying heavily on the measure to help meet 2030 commitments.

“The cleaner your economy, the faster and stronger it will grow. There is no time to waste,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

Canada, a vast cold country that is also a major crude exporter, has long struggled to control emissions of greenhouse gases that are widely blamed for global warming.

Trudeau reiterated that the measures would help Canada meet its Paris Climate Accord target of a 30 per cent cut in 2005 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The proposed hike is likely to be unpopular in the energy-producing provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, which have been hard hit by low prices and production bottlenecks.

Related Topics
Fossil Fuel British PM Boris Johnson
Share this story
Previous article
'Mosque of Jesus Christ' causes online sensation
Next article
It is not a single corona story for Kenyan banks

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Actions Kenya is taking to break free from fossil fuels
Actions Kenya is taking to break free from fossil fuels

LATEST STORIES

Plans for national exams begin amid calls for level playing field
Plans for national exams begin amid calls for level playing field

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

2 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

2 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

26 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How founder’s magic faded from Tuskys stores

How founder’s magic faded from Tuskys stores
Wainaina Wambu 51 minutes ago
How Maize firm bagged millions in KEMSA supplies

How Maize firm bagged millions in KEMSA supplies
Roselyne Obala 16 hours ago
Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender

Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender
Jacob Ngetich 17 hours ago
State given powers to snoop into cell phones

State given powers to snoop into cell phones
Dominic Omondi 1 day ago

More stories

It is not a single corona story for Kenyan banks

By Dominic Omondi
It is not a single corona story for Kenyan banks

DT Dobie, Co-op Bank to finance purchase of Mercedes buses

By Standard Reporter
DT Dobie, Co-op Bank to finance purchase of Mercedes buses

Naivas opens store in Rongai

By Peter Theuri
Naivas opens store in Rongai

Tourism industry eyes boost from domestic visitors

By Philip Mwakio
Tourism industry eyes boost from domestic visitors

Engineers root for wider space to grow their profession

By James Wanzala
Engineers root for wider space to grow their profession

SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc

By Awal Mohammed
SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.