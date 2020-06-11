×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State draws heat over new law to control solar energy

By Awal Mohammed | December 12th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

To police the sun or not is the question. This free natural resource is raising quite some heat.

On one hand is the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), which seeks to set the tone on how best people should use the sun.

Private sector stakeholders, on the other hand, question the need for regulations to harness the energy.

In the middle of this tussle lies a proposed law that has caused heated discussions.

Read More

In the Draft Energy (Solar Photovoltaic Systems) Regulations, 2020, Epra has set tough licensing and operational conditions for solar investment.

For instance, a person shall not engage in the importation, manufacture, sale or installation of solar systems without a valid licence from Epra.

“A manufacturer or importer of solar PV systems, components and consumer devices shall ensure that the products conform to the relevant Kenya Standard set out in the Seventh Schedule or any other subsequent or applicable Kenyan standards,” the regulations read in part.

But the licence fee, indemnity cover and fines in the regulations are what has added fuel to the fire. A solar technician is required to pay between Sh2,250 and Sh6,000 to obtain and renew a licence.

A contractor, on the other hand, will pay between Sh3,000 and Sh6,000 for a licence.

The licences will be valid for three years, with practitioners required to apply for renewal one month before the expiry.

The Senate Energy Committee was the first to challenge Epra, claiming the regulations were fashioned to discourage Kenyans from the uptake of solar energy.

“The committee is not convinced with the (Energy) ministry and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority responses that these regulations are not meant to protect the interest of Kenya Power as a monopoly,” said committee chairman Ephraim Maina on Wednesday.

Yesterday, during a stakeholder engagement forum organised by Epra to deliberate on the regulations, Epra Principal Renewable Energy Officer Caroline Kimathi was at pains to dispel the allegations that the law is tailored to shield Kenya Power from competition.

“We are not here to protect Kenya Power. We are licensing people who are going to install the solar panel. If the stakeholders call for a reduction of the fees to be paid then we are going to adopt that, but in no way is this going to shield Kenya Power,” she said.

Sector players argue that the proposed conditions that solar technicians will have to meet to be authorised to practice could slow down the uptake of solar energy.

They have questioned the government’s commitment to enabling the uptake of clean energy with the regulations coming on the background of the introduction of value-added tax on renewable energy equipment.

Clean Cooking Association of Kenya Chief Executive David Njugi said the ongoing debate has been necessitated by lack of participation in the drafting of the new regulations.

“The regulations are an improvement of the 2012 regulations but the timing might be suspect considering the current condition at the Kenya Power, plus the penalties seem to be excessive,” he said.

Related Topics
Kenya Power Epra Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Solar Energy
Share this story
Previous article
Helb laptop plan will see new students embrace e-learning
Next article
Over 100 Covid-19 deaths in December alone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

EPRA regulations are good but must make solar power safe for all
EPRA regulations are good but must make solar power safe for all

LATEST STORIES

Civil society must up their game on universal health
Civil society must up their game on universal health

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

1 day ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

1 day ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

25 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

State given powers to snoop into cell phones

State given powers to snoop into cell phones
Dominic Omondi 37 minutes ago
Life after sport: Are you ready for pain and mental health issues in retirement?

Life after sport: Are you ready for pain and mental health issues in retirement?
Paul Ochieng and Gerald Lwande 11 hours ago
John Michuki: Last of the ruthless and efficient ‘Jamhuri Ministers’

John Michuki: Last of the ruthless and efficient ‘Jamhuri Ministers’
Eric Nyakagwa 13 hours ago
Why athletes need to have another passion once done with sports

Why athletes need to have another passion once done with sports
Paul Ochieng and Gerald Lwande 18 hours ago

More stories

Centum bets big on low cost houses

By Frankline Sunday
Centum bets big on low cost houses

Oil price rally builds steam as coronavirus vaccine rollouts begin

By Reuters
Oil price rally builds steam as coronavirus vaccine rollouts begin

Int'l agencies, experts expect China to drive global growth in post-pandemic era

By Xinhua
Int'l agencies, experts expect China to drive global growth in post-pandemic era

Mombasa to get new bridge by next year

By Patrick Beja and Philip Mwakio
Mombasa to get new bridge by next year

Auctioneers take banks to court over fee tussle

By Kamau Muthoni
Auctioneers take banks to court over fee tussle

New South African airline Lift takes off as pandemic sinks others

By Reuters
New South African airline Lift takes off as pandemic sinks others
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.