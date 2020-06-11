×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

East African court suspends 25 per cent tax on imported glass bottles

By Everlyne Kwamboka | December 8th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

A regional court has suspended Kenya’s decision to impose a 25 per cent tax on imported glass bottles. The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) order follows an application in which Tanzania’s Kioo Limited claimed the Kenya government’s decision amounts to discrimination of their products against those manufactured in Kenya.

The court said its interim orders bar the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) from collecting extra excise duty from the Tanzanian company that manufactures container glass bottles for soft drinks, alcohol and food, pending the hearing and determination of the case.

EACJ judges Monica Mugenyi, Audace Ngiye and Charles Nyachae pointed out that their decision does not reverse application of the impugned law, but was a suspension of its application to the company.

They said the Kenyan government would suffer less injury in being temporarily restrained from collecting excise duty from Kioo Limited.

“It would thus appear that justice lies in the protection of the applicant from expenses that would have an exponential bearing on its business operations yet might not be readily recoverable from KRA, an institution of the respondent,” reads part of the judgement delivered on November 27.

Read More

The judges said the company’s case raises serious issues that pose plausible grounds for granting the interim orders.

The judges said the said issues call for a determination of non-discriminatory safeguard measures within the letter and spirit of the Treaty, Customs Union and Common Market protocols.

The Kenyan government has imposed the tax through the Business Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, a law that amended the Kenya Excise Duty Act 2015 on the imported glass. The law was to take effect on March 18.

Kioo Limited argued that the law does not grant exemptions to goods imported into the Kenyan market from the East African Community (EAC) member states, thus amounts to discrimination.

In its application seeking orders to stop KRA from collecting the tax from it and in which General Kihara Kariuki has been named as a respondent, the company told the court sitting in Arusha, Tanzania, that the new tax renders their glass products uncompetitive in the Kenyan market.

It said in the absence of orders sought, it stood to suffer an irreparable injury with the likelihood of diminished business and loss of market share due to additional financial cost that would be passed to consumers leading to reduced demand for its products.

 “The company was likely to suffer an unquantifiable reputational injury which would erode its business goodwill built over 50 years thus occasioning a reduction in its market outreach,” documents filed in court read.

National Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia opposed the application saying the new tax was meant to safeguard the domestic glass manufacturing industry by containing effects of cheap imports to spur the growth of the local economy.

Related Topics
East African Court of Justice Kioo Limited Kenya Revenue Authority
Share this story
Previous article
JSC delays misconduct hearing against judge
Next article
Give Kenyans a clear Covid-19 vaccination roadmap

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya races closer to the red line as debt hits Sh8.4 trillion
Kenya races closer to the red line as debt hits Sh8.4 trillion

LATEST STORIES

SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc
SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

21 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

26 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

29 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

29 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The costly mix stoking up your fuel and electricity bills

The costly mix stoking up your fuel and electricity bills

Macharia Kamau 50 minutes ago
The State firms that are more debt than alive

The State firms that are more debt than alive
Dominic Omondi 50 minutes ago
Kenya Power, please spare us the whining about solar

Kenya Power, please spare us the whining about solar
XN Iraki 50 minutes ago
Senator’s brush with death after Nairobi date ends in ICU

Senator’s brush with death after Nairobi date ends in ICU
Paul Ogemba 50 minutes ago

More stories

SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc

By Awal Mohammed
SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc

State grants licence extension to Tullow

By Macharia Kamau
State grants licence extension to Tullow

More forex, but the freefall of the Shilling continues

By Dominic Omondi
More forex, but the freefall of the Shilling continues

The costly mix stoking up your fuel and electricity bills

By Macharia Kamau
The costly mix stoking up your fuel and electricity bills

Sh45 billion road will be ready on time despite corona hiatus

By Philip Mwakio
Sh45 billion road will be ready on time despite corona hiatus

Researchers front for agroecology as future of farming

By Fredrick Obura
Researchers front for agroecology as future of farming
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.