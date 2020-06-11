×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

SME lender predicts high demand for loans ahead of festivities, schools reopening

By Gerard Mutunga | December 5th 2020 at 16:01:59 GMT +0300

Demand for small loans is likely to go up ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities with full schools reopening in January further expected to provide a busy period for lenders.

Speaking to The Standard, the Chief executive of Jijenge Credit Peter Macharia said that the uptake that has been on the rise since the lifting of restriction measures in September, demand for loans will easily double the normal monthly uptake in the month of December all through to the first quarter of 2021.

“Ordinarily this is always a busy period and I expect that trend to carry on this year despite the raging impact of the coronavirus which pushed many Kenyans out of work,” said Macharia. Adding that, “It is a similar pattern we have seen since July when loans uptake significantly jumped as more businesses sought loans for operations after hurting from the pandemic.”

As a result, Macharia says industry players will be racing to fill financial gaps by offering loans quickly to those struggling financially as a result of the pandemic with more Kenyans still out of work and their ability to borrow is also limited.

Read More

Such annual revelries are synonymous with travel and spending and will see most Kenyans make adequate plans to celebrate with their loved ones – with such preparations often requiring huge expenses.

Since the month of July, the number of borrowers seeking moratorium has been growing day by day, a clear indication of just how credit squeeze has taken a toll on most Kenyans and businesses alike.

Most borrowers now want to hold back whatever liquidity they have with no or less cash flow and the bottom of the pyramid borrowers are also in search of fresh doses of loans to resume their businesses.

Stress in the financial sector has soared since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March with about 70 per cent of borrowers seeking a moratorium on loan repayments as their incomes dipped and savings were eroded.

The jump in the uptake of the loans emerged in a period when the economy shed more than two million jobs on the back of sluggish corporate earnings in the wake of Covid-19 economic hardships.

The unemployment rate increased sharply, approximately doubling to 10.4 per cent in the second quarter as measured by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Quarterly Labor Force Survey.

Kenya’s economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, severely affecting incomes and jobs.

A total of 604 firms in Kenya sent workers home due to the coronavirus fallout, according to Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) which said that at least 33 jobs were lost in every modern sector company between March and August 2020 – that number is expected to swell if recent estimates by the World Bank are anything to go by.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics estimated that around 1.7 million people had been made redundant due to the outbreak during this time, a figure that FKE had termed as ‘conservative.’

The World Bank last week warned that most employed Kenyans could soon lose their daily source of income as a majority of companies face a high risk of temporary or permanent closure and reduced revenues.

Kenyan labor force, particularly young people are disproportionately employed in restaurants, entertainment joints, tourism sectors which were largely shut down in March and remained closed through the three-month dry spell and beyond when the country went into a lockdown – with retail, another popular source of jobs for young people, also hit hard.
Macharia is however optimistic saying that despite the growing number of coronavirus cases not just locally but globally, things should be able to improve in the coming weeks perhaps months as more global pharmaceutical companies continue to announce discoveries of new vaccines with the potential to suppress the virus.

Related Topics
Debt Loan Non-Performing Loans World Bank Kenya National Bureau of Statics
Share this story
Previous article
Uhuru avoids politics during consecration service of new CITAM bishop
Next article
Tesla says Black people hold just 4 per cent of its U.S. leadership roles

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

It is time for African States to build research-focused universities afresh
It is time for African States to build research-focused universities afresh

LATEST STORIES

New policy to breathe life into Kenya’s dying soils
New policy to breathe life into Kenya’s dying soils

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

19 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

24 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

27 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

27 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Umoja III Estate: A tale of three Khan brothers, greed & criminal gangs

Umoja III Estate: A tale of three Khan brothers, greed & criminal gangs
Hudson Gumbihi 4 hours ago
Women looking for love online fall for criminals

Women looking for love online fall for criminals
Kamore Maina 7 hours ago
KPA to run ferry as Sh1.9b bridge set to be open

KPA to run ferry as Sh1.9b bridge set to be open
Patrick Beja 8 hours ago
Bleak year beckons as Yatani takes away Covid-19 tax relief

Bleak year beckons as Yatani takes away Covid-19 tax relief
Dominic Omondi 8 hours ago

More stories

Tesla says Black people hold just 4 per cent of its U.S. leadership roles

By Reuters
Tesla says Black people hold just 4 per cent of its U.S. leadership roles

CDF projects stall over cash crunch

By Moses Nyamori
CDF projects stall over cash crunch

Court orders bank to refund Sh176m

By Stanley Ongwae
Court orders bank to refund Sh176m

Women farmers bet on donkey rearing to boost earnings

By Rading Biko
Women farmers bet on donkey rearing to boost earnings

Fintech startup targets expansion with Sh3.2b Bezos backed funding

By Fredrick Obura
Fintech startup targets expansion with Sh3.2b Bezos backed funding

How to maintain a good credit score

By Sara Okuoro – Sponsored Content
How to maintain a good credit score
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.