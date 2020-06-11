×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Fintech startup targets expansion with Sh3.2b Bezos backed funding

By Fredrick Obura | November 25th 2020 at 11:30:00 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: African fintech startup Chipper Cash has secured a Sh3.2 Billion Series B funding round led by Ribbit Capital with the participation of Bezos Expeditions — the personal venture capital fund of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos - to expand its products and geographic scope.

Chipper Cash, founded in 2018, is a financial technology company that builds software to enable free and instant one-on-one, cross-border payments in the African continent and abroad.

Jeff Bezo’s backing of Chipper Cash will widen the company’s product suite through the inclusion of more business payment solutions, cryptocurrency trading options, and investment services.

“We are responding to the demand from customers on our P2P platform who also have business enterprises to provide solutions to enable the collection of payment for the sale of goods,” says Serunjogi, Chipper Cash’s Chief Executive Officer.

Chipper Cash also plans to use the Sh.3.2 billion funding to grow geographical reach by additional country expansion, which the company will announce in 2021.

Read More

Fintech continues to be Africa’s highest-funded tech sector, receiving the bulk of an estimated $2 billion in VC that went to startups in 2019. The fintech revolution in Africa has happened in less than a decade, disrupting the modus operandi in the financial services industry whilst availing financial services to those who were hitherto un-banked.       

Related Topics
Fintech Chipper Jeff Bezos
Share this story
Previous article
World’s reaction to death of Argentina football legend Maradona [PHOTOS]
Next article
Diego Maradona's most famous quotes

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Micro-lenders lose a million deposit accounts in a year
Micro-lenders lose a million deposit accounts in a year

LATEST STORIES

Olympiakos 0-1 Man City: Foden strike sends Citizens into Champions League knockouts
Olympiakos 0-1 Man City: Foden strike sends Citizens into Champions League knockouts

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

9 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

14 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

17 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

17 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

5 key ways to grow your career

5 key ways to grow your career
Hustle Team 10 hours ago
How I started a multinational without college education

How I started a multinational without college education
Peter Muiruri 10 hours ago
Before you invest in real estate...

Before you invest in real estate...
Peter Muiruri 11 hours ago
How I made my first million

How I made my first million
Vivianne Wandera 13 hours ago

Read More

How to maintain a good credit score

Business

How to maintain a good credit score

How to maintain a good credit score

Glovo eyes Eldoret and Kisumu

Business

Glovo eyes Eldoret and Kisumu

Glovo eyes Eldoret and Kisumu

Court order brings SportPesa back to the market

Business

Court order brings SportPesa back to the market

Court order brings SportPesa back to the market

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.