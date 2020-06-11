×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

The unlikely savings Nairobi’s middle class made from Covid-19

By Dominic Omondi | November 24th 2020 at 10:00:00 GMT +0300

You know them; you are probably one of them.

They are aspirational and eat life with a big spoon.

Some people call them spendthrifts or shopaholics. Scholars call them the consumer class. And they are basically the engine of consumption in an economy.

But immediately Covid-19 broke out and the country instituted stringent containment measures that saw movement into and out of some counties restricted, a dusk-to-dawn curfew, closure of hotels, pubs and other entertainment joints, consumption patterns changed.

Read More

By restricting movement, the government might have taken the consumption sting from the middle class.

Official data shows that the middle class in Nairobi, compared to other income groups, saw their cost of living drop significantly.

But why? Because despite some of them having had their salaries slashed, they spent less money on such items as salons, restaurants, barbershops, pubs, travelling, parks and school fees.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau Statistics (KNBS) shows that inflation rates for the middle class in Nairobi have dropped by 50 percentage points from February compared to 37 and 33 percentage points for the poor and rich respectively.

The difference is due to the weight that the different income groups place on different consumer items.

Food, for example, takes up a huge chunk of poor families’ income. The rich spend more on transport compared to the poor and the middle class.

As a result, when there was little movement, including leaving the country, the cost of living for the rich dropped significantly.

But the middle class, who, unlike the poor who were working in hotels, have not lost their jobs, they are now enjoying a lower cost of living than the other classes.

Scholastica Odhiambo, a lecturer at Maseno University, attributes this to the fact that the middle class, unlike the poor, for example, are likely to buy in bulk rather than single units, which is more expensive in the long run.

“They are also more likely than the low-income group to visit supermarkets, where goods are discounted. Shops’ prices vary with the supermarkets,” said Ms Odhiambo.

The government also gave a number of tax reliefs, including the reduction of valued added tax from the standard 16 to 14 per cent and Pay As You Earn (PAYE) from 30 per cent to 25 per cent, which might have left the middle class with more disposable income.

The poor in Nairobi, who are mostly in the informal sector and do not pay taxes in the first place, however, did not benefit from such incentives.

How is inflation calculated?

Inflation is calculated using what is known as Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI is also known as the cost of living index.

CPI includes only consumer goods and services in order to determine how rising prices affect the income of consumers. 

To compute CPI, every month KNBS collects market prices for different items from retail stores and landlords all over the country.

Based on these monthly enquiries, KNBS records average prices for a “market basket” of different items purchased by a typical family.

Each consumer items is then given a weight. All these weightings add up to the CPI.

These items are then included in some broad categories, including food and non-alcoholic drinks, housing and maintenance, transport, health, education, communication, entertainment and personal care.

The annual inflation rate is basically computed as the percentage change in the official CPI from one year to the next.

Why knowing about inflation is important

When prices rise, people worry whether the rise in the income will keep pace with inflation. And the more quickly prices rise, the more people suffer from the stresses of inflation and its uncertainties. 

This is why, perhaps the main job of the Central Bank of Kenya, is to stabilise the prices in the economy so that people can invest without being worried about volatility in inflation.

Inflation also has its benefits. Holders of wealth are happy when inflation goes up, as the value of assets tends to increase as prices rise. But inflation penalises those without wealth. As prices rise, it becomes more difficult for them to buy a home or acquire other assets.

Criticism of CPI 

One of them is that suppose you spend all your money, on potatoes, chicken, and rent and the prices of these items fall, but overall inflation increases by five per cent.

In this case, your real income – the difference between your nominal income and inflation – will rise, and the official inflation rate based on the CPI will overstate the impact of inflation on your standard of living. 

CPI also does not take into account the quality; it only looks at changes in prices. For example, if you buy a better TV expensively, the increase in price reflects better quality instead of simply a higher price for the same item.

The poor in Nairobi spend less than Sh46,356 monthly, while the middle-income group spends between Sh46,356 and Sh184,394. The rich, on the other hand, spend more than Sh184,394 per month.

[email protected] 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
KNBS COVID-19 Savings Dr Pesa Budget Inflation
Share this story
Previous article
Biden's pick for U.N. envoy will find waning American influence
Next article
Head of Egyptian rights group held in solitary confinement - lawyers

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Mourners eject chief from burial, view Covid victim body
Mourners eject chief from burial, view Covid victim body

LATEST STORIES

Tigray leader tells Ethiopian PM his people 'ready to die'
Tigray leader tells Ethiopian PM his people 'ready to die'

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

7 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

13 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

15 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

15 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The champions risking it all to help Kenya beat coronavirus

The champions risking it all to help Kenya beat coronavirus
Mercy Kahenda 1 hour ago
We will not open schools, Knut says

We will not open schools, Knut says
Augustine Oduor 2 hours ago
Why we need to reset the lens through which we view skills

Why we need to reset the lens through which we view skills
Martin Ndlovu 3 hours ago
How State drive to light up poor homes left Kenya Power groping in financial darkness

How State drive to light up poor homes left Kenya Power groping in financial darkness
Macharia Kamau 3 hours ago

Read More

Coal dream up in flames as last backer of Lamu project pulls out

Financial Standard

Coal dream up in flames as last backer of Lamu project pulls out

Coal dream up in flames as last backer of Lamu project pulls out

Why we need to reset the lens through which we view skills

Financial Standard

Why we need to reset the lens through which we view skills

Why we need to reset the lens through which we view skills

Why cargo big boys are betting big on trucks

Financial Standard

Why cargo big boys are betting big on trucks

Why cargo big boys are betting big on trucks

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.