×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KRA cited for violating law in row with firms

By Dominic Omondi | November 18th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

High Court Judge Weldon Korir. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has suffered a setback in a case against 45 companies it is probing for suspected tax fraud.

On November 12, the High Court ruled against the taxman in a case in which it is accusing the firms of tax evasion, noting that it breached their legal and constitutional rights.  

Read More

High Court Judge Weldon Korir, as a result, quashed the demand notices that KRA had issued the companies for unspecified tax claims.

“The petitioners have established a violation of their right to fair administrative action and breach of their legitimate expectation,” said Justice Korir.

KRA was investigating the companies for engaging in what is known as “missing trader fraud,” where taxpayers who do not make taxable supplies use fictitious tax invoices to claim input Value Added Tax (VAT). KRA estimates that the country has lost Sh30 billion in unremitted taxes through the missing trader scheme, money that could have afforded the country another Thika Super Highway.

It said the companies were identified as beneficiaries of the scheme and thus it issued them with a demand notice of underpaid taxes.

But the companies argued that KRA violated the procedures for assessment and audit for tax purposes as laid down in the provisions of the Tax Procedures Act, 2015.

Their lawyers told the court they were not allowed to respond to allegations of tax fraud levelled against them.

KRA, they argued, amended the demand notice requiring them to pay the taxes within seven days.

The tax agency warned that failure to comply would see the unpaid taxes accrue penalties and interest.

The traders also alleged that KRA intimidated, harassed and threatened them in what they said was aimed at scaring them from asserting their rights and countering the tax authority’s allegations against them.

One of the directors of the accused companies is also reported to have been barred from leaving the country for specialised medical treatment in India.  

KRA termed the petition an abuse of the court process, as the proper forum to hear and determine the matter is the Tax Appeal Tribunal. But Justice Korir dismissed the taxman’s argument.

“The court also has supervisory jurisdiction over subordinate courts and any person, body or authority exercising a judicial or quasi-judicial function,” he said, adding that the petitioners’ case was not whether they should pay the taxes demanded by KRA.

“Their case is that the respondent (KRA) failed to follow the legal procedure as laid down in the TPA and other tax statutes,” explained Korir.

However, in what is a reprieve to KRA, the judge said the tax authority is free to restart the criminal case against the companies.

Related Topics
Kenya Revenue Authority Tax fraud Unspecified tax claims
Share this story
Previous article
Why FKF Premier League has been postponed by a week
Next article
Treasury earmarks Sh3b for disaster management

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Judges rule KRA has right to come after credit card payouts
Judges rule KRA has right to come after credit card payouts

LATEST STORIES

Homa Bay nurses strike over October payment
Homa Bay nurses strike over October payment

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 day ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

6 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

9 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

9 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Rare white giraffe fitted with a GPS tracking device

Rare white giraffe fitted with a GPS tracking device
Standard Reporter 1 hour ago
What if Trump refuses to concede?

What if Trump refuses to concede?
Japheth Ogila 5 hours ago
Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling
XN Iraki 14 hours ago
How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone

How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone
Financial Standard Team 15 hours ago

Read More

Safaricom makes key changes

Business News

Safaricom makes key changes

Safaricom makes key changes

Treasury earmarks Sh3b for disaster management

Business News

Treasury earmarks Sh3b for disaster management

Treasury earmarks Sh3b for disaster management

Kenya’s Sh105b IMF loan among highest

Business News

Kenya’s Sh105b IMF loan among highest

Kenya’s Sh105b IMF loan among highest

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.