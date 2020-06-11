×
County joins Sh5b drive to lift women and youth enterprises

By Correspondent | November 18th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (right) with Kenya Climate Innovation Centre Chief Executive Edward Mungai at the signing of the deal in Machakos yesterday. [Courtesy]

The Machakos County Government and the Kenya Climate Innovation Centre (KCIC) have signed a deal aimed at promoting youth and women-led agribusiness ventures in the county.

This has been made possible through the AgriBiz programme funded by the European Union and the Danish government to the tune of Sh5.1 billion.

The initiative targets to reach 2,400 youth and women and create 17,000 jobs in the country in the next five years.

Following the signing of the deal yesterday, KCIC will now roll out a business incubation hub in Machakos. Youth and women enrolled in the programme will access the facility and get training, business advice and access to facilities requisite for upscaling their businesses.

The EU Ambassador to Kenya Simon Mordue applauded the county on joining the programme, saying it would raise the standards of living for residents.

“Investing in agriculture will help bring a new generation on the farms that appreciate agriculture is a challenging but rewarding business,” said Mr Mordue.

KCIC Chief Executive Edward Mungai (pictured, left with Governor Alfred Mutua) said the programme offers youth and women enterprises a chance to upscale.

“Already, we have received a number of applications from this county at the central hub, and we are encouraged by the kind of agricultural practices and innovations exhibited by these youth and women,” he said.

Agriculture is a major contributor to Kenya’s economic growth, with about 75 per cent of Kenyans deriving their livelihood from the sector.

