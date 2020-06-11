×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mobius fears insolvency if it pays KRA Sh85m tax arrears

By Kamau Muthoni | November 14th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

The Mobius II car. The Kenyan built car was developed by Mobius. It was launched in 2015. [Courtesy]

Kenyan automobile startup Mobius Ltd claims it will collapse if it is forced to pay a Sh85 million tax demand by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

While appearing in court yesterday, Mobius said if KRA is allowed to effect a tax tribunal verdict requiring it to pay the money, the decision will end its nine years of life in the market.

Read More

Mobius claims that its financial books are in the red. The startup said it will not survive the next 12 months if KRA invades its accounts at Absa Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

“The appellant is presently in dire financial strain as demonstrated in its financial records,” Mobius lawyers said.

“The appellant, therefore, stands to suffer irreparable harm if the stay of execution orders sought herein are not granted.”

The firm, in its appeal before the High Court, proposed that it should be allowed to deposit Sh10 million as security in a bid to stop KRA from claiming the disputed money.

However, KRA is of a different opinion. The taxman wants Mobius to be ordered to deposit Sh45 million as security. The remainder of the money is to be secured through a bank guarantee.

“It has not been proved that in the event of the recovery of taxes, the appellant’s business will be crippled to a point of shutting down,” KRA argued.

KRA claims that Mobius owes it Sh55 million principle tax, Sh11 million interest, and Sh18 million penalties.

While disputing the amount, Mobius said it only owes KRA Sh12 million and proposed to pay the contested amount in 10 installments.

From its website, Mobius was set up in Kenya in 2011 by its founder Joel Jackson. Its first-generation Mobius II vehicle was launched in 2015.

KRA, however, demanded that Mobius should pay the uncontested amount in four installments.

It said it has a critical task of collecting money to run the country’s budget.

According to court records, KRA is pursuing Mobius for withholding tax on software purchases, consultancy services, royalties and some expenses incurred by Mobius in the United Kingdom.

Mobius financial controller Sammy Muthui, in his supporting affidavit, claimed that the firm has 50 full-time employees.

Mr Muthui said the company is waiting for government approval to manufacture ventilators to support Kenya’s fight against Covid-19.

An audit report attached to the court record indicates that Mobius incurred a Sh425 million loss in 2018 while its liabilities exceeded its current assets by Sh 434 million. The firm made a Sh45,817 profit in 2018 and Sh295,196 in 2019.

Related Topics
Kenya Revenue Authority Mobius KRA
Share this story
Previous article
Groups launch bid to reclaim Mt Kenya
Next article
Concern over lack of Covid-19 specialists

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

EAC moots joint plan to tax digital economy
EAC moots joint plan to tax digital economy

LATEST STORIES

Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region bombed Eritrean capital, Tigray leader says
Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region bombed Eritrean capital, Tigray leader says

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

4 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

6 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

6 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers
Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

7 days ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Saint or sinner: Rawlings’ key role in Ghana’s growth

Saint or sinner: Rawlings’ key role in Ghana’s growth

Jeffrey Haynes 10 hours ago
Boda boda invasion puts on notice Lamu’s rich heritage

Boda boda invasion puts on notice Lamu’s rich heritage
Joackim Bwana 10 hours ago
Escaping early marriage lit a fire in me

Escaping early marriage lit a fire in me
Jacqueline Mahugu 10 hours ago
How to invest in yourself

How to invest in yourself
Pauline Muindi 10 hours ago

Read More

Sh116b facelift set to turn around tourist city

Financial Standard

Sh116b facelift set to turn around tourist city

Sh116b facelift set to turn around tourist city

The battle for Sh2.4b tissue paper market

Financial Standard

The battle for Sh2.4b tissue paper market

The battle for Sh2.4b tissue paper market

Senate missing the point on hospital parking fee row

Financial Standard

Senate missing the point on hospital parking fee row

Senate missing the point on hospital parking fee row

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.