Crash on new year's eve kills boba rider, as accident vehicle torched by mob

A bodaboda rider in Gitaru area of Kabete Sub-County, Kiambu County, was killed on the spot on New Year’s Eve after a public service matatu veered onto the wrong side of the road and rammed into him.

The accident triggered chaos that saw an irate mob set the vehicle ablaze.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the matatu, which was heading to Kikuyu town, crossed into the oncoming lane while attempting to bypass heavy traffic caused by ongoing road construction.

The bodaboda rider, who was travelling towards Wangige, was hit head-on and died instantly.

The incident occurred amid heightened movement associated with end-of-year festivities, a period that has been marked by an increase in road accidents across the country as travellers and revellers take to the roads in large numbers.

Moments after the crash, tension mounted at the scene as residents gathered, blaming reckless driving and prolonged road works for the tragedy.

In the ensuing chaos, the mob torched the matatu, drawing mixed reactions from members of the public.

While many expressed anger over what they termed as repeated and preventable road deaths, some residents condemned the destruction of the vehicle, warning against mob justice and urging the public to allow police to handle the matter.

Residents also renewed calls for the fast-tracking of the road construction works, saying the persistent traffic congestion has created dangerous bottlenecks that often force motorists into risky manoeuvres.

Police later towed the burnt remains of the matatu to King’eero Police Station, while the body of the deceased was taken to Thogoto Hospital Mortuary.

The incident adds to a string of road accidents reported in various parts of the country during the festive season, renewing concerns over road safety and the rising cases of mob justice following fatal crashes.