Kilifi home buyers set to receive houses

By Jeckonia Otieno | October 25th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Mtwapa Pride Apartments.

A real estate company will hand over apartments to investors later this week.

Solian Ltd will next Saturday hand over to buyers 80 low-cost units which have been under construction in Mtwapa, Kilifi County.

The first phase of Mtwapa Pride Apartments targeted low to medium-income earners with a unit going for Sh995,000.

The housing units were constructed under an off-plan for studio apartments, which were sold within the first three months of early 2019. Actual construction started in March the same year.

Solian has been involved in 24 projects since it was started, and has provided 300 families with housing. Even with the advent of Covid-19, the firm said it worked hard to deliver the project in time.

“We promised to meet and if possible exceed our customers’ expectations through our commitment to the core values of integrity, innovation and to continue creating true wealth and value,” said Solian Sales Manager Brian Kosgei.

The projects were undertaken to bridge the low-cost housing gap and to boost the Big Four Agenda. Solian, according to Kosgei, has created over 500 jobs with the second phase of the project being 70 per cent done. “We have a money-back guarantee to any of our customers in this project as with all our projects.”

Other projects include the master-planned, controlled mixed use development and Marijani Vipingo Beach Estate.

